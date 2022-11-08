ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

ESPN

Temple knocks off No. 16 Villanova for first time since 2012

PHILADELPHIA -- Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program's wildest wins in years. The tiniest of ticks were stuck on the clock. Hey, it had been 10 years since the Owls knocked off mighty Villanova....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
CAMDEN, NJ

