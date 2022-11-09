Read full article on original website
While talent and opportunity rule the fantasy football world, matchups aren't far behind in terms of what matters most. Just look at Thursday night. Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman torched the vulnerable Atlanta Falcons for the second time in three weeks, running his two-game totals against the Falcons to 248 rushing yards and four scores. In the week between, though, the stingier Cincinnati Bengals limited him to just 21 scrimmage yards and zero scores on nine touches.
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to buy this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trade value chart with updated values for all players.
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
It can be helpful to look beyond just Week 10 to get a leg up on your league mates and not have to break the FAAB bank to get them. Here are some options for this weekend. I have my opinions about Deshaun Watson, and I am happy not to roster him in leagues, but he’s worth bringing up here for anyone in dire straights at quarterback and needs someone with a little more ceiling. Watson is eligible to return to the team in Week 13 against his former team, the Texans. It’s likely you’ll want to see how rusty Watson looks before plugging him in as a starter, in which case you might not be able to start him till Week 14 on the road against the Bengals before facing the surging Ravens at home. I’m skeptical of how good for fantasy football Watson can be coming off almost two years without a game, but he might be worth stashing just so your opponents don’t have him.
Deebo Samuel missed San Francisco’s Week 9 matchup against Los Angeles due to a nagging hamstring injury. While his production has dropped off from his stellar 2021 campaign, fantasy managers have not gotten to see what he will look like sharing the field with Christian McCaffrey. It is one of the bigger question marks – whether they will eat into each other’s production or they will become something of a super duo. Samuel is trending in the right direction, so will he play in Week 10? Here’s what we know so far.
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start-sit questions on Twitter.
Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
The Falcons and Panthers meet in a rematch of an exciting Week 8 overtime affair. The DFS-friendly players are relatively straightforward for both NFC South clubs. As a result, both tables are tight. Nonetheless, a few intriguing players might slip under the radar and make waves on the Thursday Night Football showdown slate.
Any hamstring injury to a mobile football player such as Murray warrants monitoring, and Thursday should provide some additional clarity on his status. He seemed to come out of Sunday's loss fine, and it is possible Arizona is granting him some additional rest and Call of Duty gameplay ahead of Week 10's divisional tilt with the Rams. Murray should provide low-end QB1 status if he is cleared for Sunday.
