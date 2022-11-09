Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Transfer Tracker: Who’s Winning the Arkansas-LSU “Trade” Ahead of Battle for the Boot
FAYETTEVILLE — Even with the transfer portal becoming a larger part of the college football landscape, what unfolded this past offseason between Arkansas and LSU was pretty unique. The Razorbacks saw a pair of starters in the secondary, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr., leave to play for the...
bestofarkansassports.com
How Arkansas’ Defense Can Use KJ Kryptonite to Slow LSU’s Ground Game
FAYETTEVILLE — It was a game that Arkansas football fans probably want to forget, but last week’s loss to Liberty may have given the Razorbacks a blueprint to pull off an upset against No. 7 LSU. The Flames executed a perfect game plan that included twists and movement...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Arkansas
Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
bestofarkansassports.com
Ricky Council Skies in New Way, Musselman’s Surprising Comment + More from Fordham Win
FAYETTEVILLE — For a stretch in the first half, Fordham literally couldn’t do anything against the smothering Arkansas basketball defense. Using the length that has many fans and experts excited about their potential this season, the Razorbacks held the Rams scoreless for more than eight minutes early in their 74-48 win inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday.
Live Blog: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Fordham Rams
Will injuries stacked up throughout the week leave Hogs with short bench?
bestofarkansassports.com
It’s Hogs vs ‘Horns Again in Battle for Potential Big 12 Flip + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
Arkansas once again finds itself in a recruiting battle with longtime rival Texas, this time for a potential flip in the upcoming 2023 class. The Longhorns pulled out a late win on the hardwood by landing five-star forward Ron Holland, but the Razorbacks are hoping for a better outcome on the gridiron, as both schools are now going after West Virginia commit Justin Benton.
bestofarkansassports.com
Trey Knox on “What-If” Play He Just Can’t Forget: “I’ve Still Been Losing Sleep…”
There’s an old adage that, in sports, elite performers aren’t supposed to linger on the “what-if’s” that invariably happen in a part of life where success is impossible 100% of the time. This tired line of thinking holds that athletes should immediately forget about bad...
bestofarkansassports.com
Deciphering the Uncertainty Around KJ Jefferson’s Status vs LSU + Injury Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson’s availability is once again up in the air ahead of Arkansas football’s showdown with No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks’ star quarterback was clearly not himself in last week’s loss to Liberty, when he played through a lingering shoulder injury that head coach Sam Pittman later described as a clavicle bruise.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Musselman's Words Lay Out Practice Focus for Fordham Quite Clearly
Arkansas Razorback coach wasted no words in outlining frustrations
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Travels to #10 Arkansas on Friday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) The game will be broadcast on SEC+ with Josh...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
KHBS
2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
State Rep. Lundstrum defeats Jones in District 18 race
State Rep. Robin Lundstrum is heading back to the Arkansas House after defeating Democrat challenger Monique Jones for the District 18 seat which covers parts of Washington County.
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
5newsonline.com
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
