thecomeback.com
Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury
Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Sabres' Zamboni stalls, delays intermission, gets towed off the ice by another Zamboni
You don't see this every night. During the second intermission of Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, there was a delay due to a Zamboni malfunction. The Sabres' Zamboni stalled as it was cleaning the ice at KeyBank Center between the second and third period and actually had to be towed off the ice by another Zamboni.
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
theScore
Oilers' Kane out 3-4 months after skate cut his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is expected to miss three-to-four months and has been placed on long-term injured reserve after his wrist was cut by a skate Tuesday night, the team announced. Kane was taken to hospital to undergo a procedure after the incident, which occurred during the second period...
NBC Sports
Why Klingberg isn't surprised by EK65's hot start to season
Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg isn’t surprised by the renaissance of Erik Karlsson this 2022-23 NHL season. Through 14 games, Karlsson leads all NHL defensemen with 10 goals and 19 points. It’s been five seasons since Karlsson has finished even in the top 15 in scoring from the blue...
theScore
Capitals' Aube-Kubel gets match penalty for high hit on Lightning's Foote
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a match penalty for a check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote on Friday night. Aube-Kubel caught Foote with the high hit early in the second period. Foote, who was bloodied by the collision, left the game and didn't return...
Report: Charlie McAvoy expected to make season debut Thursday
BOSTON -- Two weeks ago, Brad Marchand returned to the ice a lot earlier than was expected after undergoing offseason surgery. On Thursday night, Charlie McAvoy is expected to do the same.McAvoy will make his season debut on Thursday night -- dependent on how he feels -- according to Frank Seravalli.Earlier on Wednesday, the Bruins placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers in order to send him to AHL Providence, an indication that the Bruins were clearing a roster spot for McAvoy.McAvoy and head coach Jim Montgomery spoke on Wednesday, with neither committing to an exact return date. Montgomery only stated...
theScore
Eichel notches hat trick, 4 points as surging Golden Knights top Sabres
Jack Eichel had some extra motivation Thursday night, and he certainly played like it. The Vegas Golden Knights forward notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-4 road victory over his former team, the Buffalo Sabres. It was the visitors' ninth consecutive win. Fans in Buffalo booed...
theScore
Habs' Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for hit that injured Red Wings' Luff
Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff. Slafkovsky hit Luff from behind into the boards during the third period of Tuesday's game. Luff will have wrist surgery on Thursday as a...
theScore
McGinn's eventual winner lifts Penguins past Maple Leafs
TORONTO (AP) — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
theScore
Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
Introducing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induct the class of 2022 this weekend. Let's take a look at each inductee.
theScore
