BOSTON -- Two weeks ago, Brad Marchand returned to the ice a lot earlier than was expected after undergoing offseason surgery. On Thursday night, Charlie McAvoy is expected to do the same.McAvoy will make his season debut on Thursday night -- dependent on how he feels -- according to Frank Seravalli.Earlier on Wednesday, the Bruins placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers in order to send him to AHL Providence, an indication that the Bruins were clearing a roster spot for McAvoy.McAvoy and head coach Jim Montgomery spoke on Wednesday, with neither committing to an exact return date. Montgomery only stated...

