BLACKSBURG – On behalf of the Virginia Tech baseball program, head coach John Szefc is proud to invite all to celebrate the Hokies during the program's 15th annual Baseball Night in Blacksburg, as scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Student-Athlete Performance Center adjacent to Cassell Coliseum. Among its esteemed list of VIPs, the 2023 event will be headlined by special guest and keynote speaker Chipper Jones – eight-time MLB All-Star, 1995 World Series champion and 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO