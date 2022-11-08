ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Duke scores 24 unanswered to defeat Hokies

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon...
Tune In: Virginia Tech at Duke

DURHAM – Back on the road, Virginia Tech football plays at Duke on Saturday at noon ET on RSN at Wallace Wade Stadium. Find out how you can watch, listen to and follow along with the action as it happens:. TV: Saturday's game will be televised on Regional Sports...
Hokies fall to Virginia Friday night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia Tech volleyball team lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 3-0 (15-25, 23-25, 22-25) Friday on the road at Memorial Gymnasium. The loss dropped Virginia Tech's record to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in ACC play. Cera Powell finished with 10 kills on the day to lead the...
Chipper Jones to headline 2023 Baseball Night in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG – On behalf of the Virginia Tech baseball program, head coach John Szefc is proud to invite all to celebrate the Hokies during the program's 15th annual Baseball Night in Blacksburg, as scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Student-Athlete Performance Center adjacent to Cassell Coliseum. Among its esteemed list of VIPs, the 2023 event will be headlined by special guest and keynote speaker Chipper Jones – eight-time MLB All-Star, 1995 World Series champion and 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.
