Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
First Coast News

Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
