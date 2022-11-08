Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
First Coast News
The show must go on: Super Girl Surf Pro competition continues despite Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for this year’s Super Girl Surf Pro competition. The three-day event is said to be the largest all-female surfing competition in the world. Held at Jacksonville beach, organizers had to work around...
Veterans tour USS Orleck in Jacksonville Veterans Day weekend reunion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Grey Ghost of the Vietnam Coast calls downtown Jacksonville its home, but many navy veterans called the USS Orleck home during their time in the service. The USS Orleck was awarded 18 Battle Stars and is one of the most decorated ships in the history...
Military veteran leads JEA teams during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are still assessing damage left by tropical storm Nicole, and hundreds of employees spent the storm responding to power outages and water issues. Leading one of those response teams was an Army veteran who helped guide the team along. With the storm arriving near...
First Coast News
Enhance your home this holiday season with Summer Classics (FCL Nov. 9, 2022)
Whether you're looking for outdoor or indoor furniture and home accessories, Summer Classics Home is your one-stop shop. Visit summerclassicshome.com for more information or better yet, visit the store at 1104 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, Florida. You can also learn about the upcoming sales on social media.
Free tree giveaway, paper shred event held at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report) Greenscape and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful together will host a tree giveaway and a paper collection event Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot E at TIAA Bank Field. This...
Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
First Coast News
Ocean creeps into backyard of home in Ponte Vedra Beach during Nicole
"No mandatory evacuation, so I didn’t think it would be this bad. Woke up to the ocean hitting my house," said Kim Cuyler Credit: Kim Cuyler (me)
Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighborhood flooded out during Tropical Storm Nicole
Some of the neighbors have their sewer systems turned off after the storm. It's part of living on the river, but it's still causing a struggle.
Here's where veterans can eat free or find deals for Veterans Day on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and the First Coast is as big a military community as any, with more than 100,000 active duty military personnel and their family members between NAS Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport alone, with another 15,000 nearby at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. More than 80,000 veterans live in Duval County.
First Coast News
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
First Coast News
Teenage girl shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene at the 100 block of W. Monroe Street just before 1:00 a.m. A large crowd of...
First Coast News
'Maybe something can be done:' Nicole floods several homes on Ken Knight Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flooding is an issue that folks along Ken Knight Drive deal with almost daily. Even when there hasn't been a hurricane, puddles line parts of the street and up into the park. With yet another storm flooding several homes, it has some people feeling more could...
Exposed Dunes, high tides, and scattered debris was left on Mickler’s Landing
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Exposed Dunes, high tides, and scattered debris was left on Mickler’s Landing Beach after Tropical Storm Nicole hit the area. Early Friday morning, a group of surfers came to check the waves. “We really don’t get to much waves during the summer season...
San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do. San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry. A few roads are still shut down as of Friday...
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
