ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals

A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Devin Slaughter: A journey from Army Ranger to Montana State football player

BOZEMAN — With Friday being Veteran's Day, instead of a traditional episode of "The Final Drive" that features a Montana State senior, MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with junior defensive tackle Devin Slaughter who shares his journey from former Army Ranger to now college football player. During Episode Nine,...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
BUTTE, MT
dillontribune.com

Former Dillon man issued suspended sentence for police endangerment

A Utah man admitted last week to endangering Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner by reaching for a weapon and received a one-year suspended sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court. Jordan Scott Schryver, 35, changed his plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor negligent endangerment Nov. 1 in court. The original...
DILLON, MT
explorebigsky.com

Public comment opens on land exchange involving Crazy Mountains and Big Sky’s Inspiration Divide

Proposal would consolidate public land and preserve tribal, recreational access. A proposed land exchange would allow permanent public access and improved trail connectivity in the eastern Crazy Mountains, where a checkerboard of private land—first federally granted in alternating square-mile plots in the 19th century—has caused years of access disputes and legal conflict. The land swap would also involve two miles of the Inspiration Divide trail near Big Sky where it currently crosses Yellowstone Club property.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy