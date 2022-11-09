Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals
A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
Gallatin's Olivia Collins and Indigo Andresen sign to play college soccer
The Gallatin Raptors girls soccer team won the Class AA state championship a few weeks ago and on that team are two future college athletes in Olivia Collins and Indigo Andresen.
montanasports.com
After two high-octane meetings last year, No. 16 Montana welcomes Eastern Washington
MISSOULA — The regular season is nearing its end, and the No. 16 Montana Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) have one more guaranteed home game before next week's visit to Bozeman, followed by the postseason selections. That home contest will be against Eastern Washington (2-7, 1-5), a team...
montanasports.com
Devin Slaughter: A journey from Army Ranger to Montana State football player
BOZEMAN — With Friday being Veteran's Day, instead of a traditional episode of "The Final Drive" that features a Montana State senior, MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with junior defensive tackle Devin Slaughter who shares his journey from former Army Ranger to now college football player. During Episode Nine,...
Election 2022 recap: Preliminary results for Gallatin County races
With results in from all Gallatin County precincts, winners are emerging in some Gallatin County races, while others remain too close to call.
montanarightnow.com
Initial results show voters in favor of Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As all precincts are partially reporting, the Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy is seeing a lead as initial results come in. As of 5:23 a.m., there are 25,195 votes for the levy and 14,874 against the levy. The levy would fund the ongoing operations and capital...
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
2022 Election Results: Live updates for Gallatin County and statewide races
It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.
Bozeman's Gibson acoustic guitar factory expands, grand opening
The Gibson acoustic guitar factory in Bozeman supplies guitars to artists like Slash, Jimmy Page, Luke Combs, and Sheryl Crowe.
Fairfield Sun Times
Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
The Only Way to Get to This Cozy Candelit Dinner Is by Sleigh Ride
The festive cabin feast in Big Sky, Montana, is straight out of a Christmas song.
Armed robbery at Thriftway in Butte, investigation ongoing
The suspects were dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks, and about 5’10” to 6’ tall. One man was armed with a handgun.
montanarightnow.com
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
dillontribune.com
Former Dillon man issued suspended sentence for police endangerment
A Utah man admitted last week to endangering Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner by reaching for a weapon and received a one-year suspended sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court. Jordan Scott Schryver, 35, changed his plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor negligent endangerment Nov. 1 in court. The original...
explorebigsky.com
Public comment opens on land exchange involving Crazy Mountains and Big Sky’s Inspiration Divide
Proposal would consolidate public land and preserve tribal, recreational access. A proposed land exchange would allow permanent public access and improved trail connectivity in the eastern Crazy Mountains, where a checkerboard of private land—first federally granted in alternating square-mile plots in the 19th century—has caused years of access disputes and legal conflict. The land swap would also involve two miles of the Inspiration Divide trail near Big Sky where it currently crosses Yellowstone Club property.
