Central Virginia schools receive over $2.4 million in security equipment grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia schools are receiving $2.48 million to fund in-state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors. The grants will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the midst of Republicans not seeing that “red wave” many expected, Governor Glenn Youngkin is now speaking out about the midterms. He says the results represent an opportunity and a challenge for the GOP. WVEC reports that Gov. Youngkin was pleased that Republicans...
