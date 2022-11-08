RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO