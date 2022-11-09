Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
dayton.com
Fairborn Casey’s store offers BOGO deals during grand opening celebration
The Miami Valley’s newest Casey’s is now open at 800 E. Xenia Drive in Fairborn. According to a press release, the new location is offering in-store specials like BOGO mega slices, BOGO donuts and cookies and $1 any size coffee or fountain drinks to celebrate the grand opening.
dayton.com
Special sauce is key to The Munchin’ Buddha’s menu
Hasohn Dillard, owner of The Munchin’ Buddha, has been cooking up a different type of cuisine not typically found in West Dayton. By integrating his mother’s Cambodian roots with American-style food, Dillard is creating buddha (hibachi) bowls, street tacos, burgers, loaded fries and much more. “We specialize in...
Veterans Day deals and freebies in the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Dayton Soup Fest Warming Up the Miami Valley
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Brian Johnson joins us in studio from Yellow Cab Tavern, where the Dayton Soup Fest takes place. He shares all the delicious details with us! It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 26, from 4 – 8 p.m.
Kettering woman celebrates 100th birthday
When asked her secret for such a long life, Audrey said, "You have good times and bad times, and you just learn to get through them."
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
WDTN
Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
dayton247now.com
Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pets of the Week
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! Angie Tapogna from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our furry friends: Tess and Frank!. They are 8-week-old puppies are friendly sweethearts from a litter of...
dayton.com
Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting
Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
progressivegrocer.com
Wagner’s IGA Marks 100th Anniversary With New Ownership
As Minster, Ohio-based Wagner’s IGA celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the independent grocer is making a huge transition: Former owner Wally Wagner Jr. will retire in the next few weeks, to be succeeded by new owner Leo Braido, who is taking over not only the Minster store, but also two other IGAs previously owned by Wagner. All three locations will remain under the IGA banner.
Rush hour crash delays drivers in Washington Twp.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers traveling through southern Montgomery County on Friday experienced delays after a crash during rush hour. According to dispatch, two cars collided in the right lane of I-675 southbound in Washington Township. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. around McEwen Road and I-675 southbound. ODOT traffic cameras showed the backup. ODOT […]
At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
Comments / 0