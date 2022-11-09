ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

dayton.com

New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Special sauce is key to The Munchin’ Buddha’s menu

Hasohn Dillard, owner of The Munchin’ Buddha, has been cooking up a different type of cuisine not typically found in West Dayton. By integrating his mother’s Cambodian roots with American-style food, Dillard is creating buddha (hibachi) bowls, street tacos, burgers, loaded fries and much more. “We specialize in...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Soup Fest Warming Up the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Brian Johnson joins us in studio from Yellow Cab Tavern, where the Dayton Soup Fest takes place. He shares all the delicious details with us! It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 26, from 4 – 8 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pets of the Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! Angie Tapogna from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our furry friends: Tess and Frank!. They are 8-week-old puppies are friendly sweethearts from a litter of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting

Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
progressivegrocer.com

Wagner’s IGA Marks 100th Anniversary With New Ownership

As Minster, Ohio-based Wagner’s IGA celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the independent grocer is making a huge transition: Former owner Wally Wagner Jr. will retire in the next few weeks, to be succeeded by new owner Leo Braido, who is taking over not only the Minster store, but also two other IGAs previously owned by Wagner. All three locations will remain under the IGA banner.
MINSTER, OH
WDTN

Rush hour crash delays drivers in Washington Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers traveling through southern Montgomery County on Friday experienced delays after a crash during rush hour. According to dispatch, two cars collided in the right lane of I-675 southbound in Washington Township. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. around McEwen Road and I-675 southbound. ODOT traffic cameras showed the backup. ODOT […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
DAYTON, OH

