ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Second Public Meeting on Challenges of Paint Creek Recreational Trail

The Ross County Park District has schedueled their second public meeting regarding the challenges faced in maintaining the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The public meeting will be held Tuesday at the Christopher Conference Center off Bridge Street in Chillicothe, from 5:30 to 7pm. The Park District will present different scenarios that the board has discussed in regard to the trail.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Common Pleas Info for Week of 11/9/22

Pickaway County – The following are cases heard during the week of 11/9/22 at the Pickaway County Common Plea Court. Joseph R. Bruce 34 Homeless, Columbus, OH Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Plead Not Guilty Pretrial 11/18. Jacob T. Holland 28 Chillicothe-Lancaster. Pike, Amanda,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
ZANESVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Fairbanks Levy, Union County Sales Tax Among Tuesday’s Big Winners

MARYSVILLE – All but one of the measures and issues that were on the various Union County ballots on Election Day 2022 passed after all 45 county precincts presented Tuesday’s voting results to the Union County Board of Elections, which released the Election Summary Report at 9:24 p.m. The results will be considered official once certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Road project nears completion in Orange Twp.

LEWIS CENTER — There’s light at the end of an orange barrel as a road construction project in Orange Township winds down. The intersection of Africa and Worthington roads has been under construction for more than two years, but there’s good news: “We would expect this project to be completed within the next three weeks,” the Delaware County Engineer’s Office posted on Facebook Oct. 31, which was also posted on the township’s social media.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy