morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
iheart.com
Second Public Meeting on Challenges of Paint Creek Recreational Trail
The Ross County Park District has schedueled their second public meeting regarding the challenges faced in maintaining the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The public meeting will be held Tuesday at the Christopher Conference Center off Bridge Street in Chillicothe, from 5:30 to 7pm. The Park District will present different scenarios that the board has discussed in regard to the trail.
OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
myfox28columbus.com
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Common Pleas Info for Week of 11/9/22
Pickaway County – The following are cases heard during the week of 11/9/22 at the Pickaway County Common Plea Court. Joseph R. Bruce 34 Homeless, Columbus, OH Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Plead Not Guilty Pretrial 11/18. Jacob T. Holland 28 Chillicothe-Lancaster. Pike, Amanda,...
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
$2 million bond set for suspect in Clinton Township fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting last week in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. Charlie Sanders, 23, was arraigned on Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court on charges he shot and killed a man on Nov. 5, according to court documents. Sanders […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Levy, Union County Sales Tax Among Tuesday’s Big Winners
MARYSVILLE – All but one of the measures and issues that were on the various Union County ballots on Election Day 2022 passed after all 45 county precincts presented Tuesday’s voting results to the Union County Board of Elections, which released the Election Summary Report at 9:24 p.m. The results will be considered official once certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.
Police arrest high school student for bringing loaded handgun to Groveport Madison
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Police arrested a student for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to Groveport Madison High School on Wednesday. The Groveport Police Department was notified that a student had a weapon at the school. Officers arrested 18-year-old Ja’Von Stevenson without incident outside the high school. Police also...
Delaware Gazette
Road project nears completion in Orange Twp.
LEWIS CENTER — There’s light at the end of an orange barrel as a road construction project in Orange Township winds down. The intersection of Africa and Worthington roads has been under construction for more than two years, but there’s good news: “We would expect this project to be completed within the next three weeks,” the Delaware County Engineer’s Office posted on Facebook Oct. 31, which was also posted on the township’s social media.
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Ross County. Republican Jack A. Everson earned a position as Ross County Commissioner, with 56% of the vote. Democrat Doug Corcoran earned 44% of the vote. Republican Jeff Lehner earned a position...
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
WCPO
'One of the biggest forest fires I've been on': Adams County brush fire burns more than 120 acres
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Adams County are hoping for some rain to get one of their largest brush fires in nearly 40 years under control. More than 120 acres have burned so far close to Route 52 near the Ohio River. Crews have been working on containing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
myfox28columbus.com
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
