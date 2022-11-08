Read full article on original website
WRAL
Restaurants and grocery stores offering Thanksgiving meals
If you'd like to skip the Thanksgiving cooking this year by dining out at a restaurant or picking up a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner, we have a list of options for you. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations.
WRAL
Top 50 grocery deals this week (Nov. 9-15): Turkey, stuffing, broth, butter, eggs, cheese
Check out the list of the top 50 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Nov. 9-15, 2022 unless indicated below. See the full grocery deals lists for Triangle area grocery stores on the WRAL...
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
WRAL
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, 4-Day Sale
Harris Teeter has new sales starting Nov. 9 including frozen turkey, spiral ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, Green Giant frozen vegetables, broth, 4-Day Sale and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: C&T Wok in Morrisville and Pho Vietnam in Raleigh
C&T Wok in Morrisville and Pho Vietnam in Raleigh get their grades. C&T Wok in Morrisville and Pho Vietnam in Raleigh get their grades.
WRAL
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers fight unusually high power bills
From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130 total back from Duke Energy after they were incorrectly billed this year. From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130...
cbs17
New Bern Ave. closed amid Raleigh flooding; tree blocks part of Glenwood Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole hit Raleigh on Friday afternoon and evening, causing some flooding and damage Friday night. Just after 7 p.m., part of a tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, blocking at least one lane. The incident happened near Morehead Drive, which is just north...
WRAL
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
2 wanted after shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, North Carolina police say
Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder and other charges, police said.
WRAL
Wake County leaders make changes to outdoor shooting rules
After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing. After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing.
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
cbs17
Candy bars containing hallucinogens, synthetic urine among items seized from Apex tobacco store
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department seized counterfeit candy bars containing a controlled substance after it confiscated multiple items in a town store on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at Apex Tobacco and Vape in the 1700 block of West Williams Street, according to police. The search was the result of a months-long investigation regarding the illicit sale of narcotics.
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
WITN
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
