Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Restaurants and grocery stores offering Thanksgiving meals

If you'd like to skip the Thanksgiving cooking this year by dining out at a restaurant or picking up a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner, we have a list of options for you. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Harris Teeter deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, 4-Day Sale

Harris Teeter has new sales starting Nov. 9 including frozen turkey, spiral ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, Green Giant frozen vegetables, broth, 4-Day Sale and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wake County leaders make changes to outdoor shooting rules

After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing. After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing.
cbs17

Candy bars containing hallucinogens, synthetic urine among items seized from Apex tobacco store

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department seized counterfeit candy bars containing a controlled substance after it confiscated multiple items in a town store on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at Apex Tobacco and Vape in the 1700 block of West Williams Street, according to police. The search was the result of a months-long investigation regarding the illicit sale of narcotics.
APEX, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

