ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airport

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqG5X_0j4WuSVx00
Courtesy of: TSA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and poultry Monday on its official Instagram account. The weapon was recovered at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The post didn’t identify the traveler who was transporting the weapon or whether any arrests were made.

According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood, and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags as long as they are packed in ice, The Associated Press reported. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked, hard-sided container.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Plane plagued by engine problems days before fatal Miramar crash

Days before a plane crashed into a home in Miramar, killing a flight instructor and his student, the two had sought to resolve major engine problems, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Friday. They may have been troubleshooting those problems the day of the crash. On Oct. 17, an amateur-built single-engine Adventura plane took off from North Perry ...
MIRAMAR, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade, Royal Caribbean float $2.8B PortMiami deal

The deal is projected to create 12,000 permanent cruise-related jobs, including 1,000 new positions at Royal Caribbean’s Miami headquarters. Miami-Dade Commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to OK a development and lease agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises projected to net the county $2.8 billion over half a century. The arrangement...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station

MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon. The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station. Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

City of Miami police find teen, infant missing from Brickell

(WSVN) - An infant boy and his teenage mother have been found and have returned home safely. The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit were asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police

A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police. The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation,...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Marijuana edibles being sold to minors by a 22-year-old girl in Miami

After students experienced THC overdoses, Miami police arrested the 22-year-old supplying marijuana edibles to minors. A 22-year-old woman in Miami, Thalia Aceves, has been bonded out of jail. According to the officials, she was detained for allegedly supplying cannabis or marijuana edibles to a pupil. Here's more on this matter...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild

FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy