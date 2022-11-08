Read full article on original website
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: Let’s move on to the wheelhouse of pharmacists: drugs and medications. As pharmacists and diabetes educators, we have this incredible array of drugs that address at least 8 different targets for diabetes management. We’re getting more as we get into more research. But how do you recommend and select a drug therapy? What are your primary concerns? How do you recommend one drug over another? What goes into your choice?
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: A study [that was published] in Diabetes & Metabolism in 2021 showed a 1% decrease in patients over 60 years old. There was a 1% decrease in A1C [glycated hemoglobin] in people who were using the pen vs the vial and syringe. If you go back to the practicality of it, if you’ve ever watched someone draw up a vial of insulin in their syringe, very often they’re missing it. Ten units isn’t quite 10 because of that little rubber stopper—it’s 9 or 9½. They found out that when this population dialed up 10 units in a pen, it was 10 units. That’s nice. What you see is what you get.
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: Let’s move on to a more specific medication. In spite of all the new drug entities that we’ve developed over the past few years, a lot of our patients with type 2 diabetes and all of our patients with type 1 diabetes are going to start using insulin. They need insulin to survive. In educating patients on insulin use, what factors do we need to consider that impact the rate of absorption? How is that absorption affected if I go too deep and do an IM [intramuscular injection] instead of subcutaneous? Talk to us a little about insulin use and how we’re going to work with getting the right needle into the right patient.
While the use of chemotherapy at end of life is decreasing, the use of immunotherapy is increasing. The use of any systemic anticancer therapy, inclusive of immunotherapy, at end of life may lead to higher rates of downstream care, delayed hospice care, and higher costs for patients. In one study, published in JAMA Oncology1,researchers analyzed patterns in systemic anticancer therapy near end of life across all cancer types between 2015 and 2019 to try to understand changes in the use of cytotoxic chemotherapy and targeted therapies.
Medication only works when it's taken, which makes adherence necessary. The approach can't be "one size fits all". When Yossi Bahagon, M.D., meets with healthcare firms to pitch his company’s treatment-adherence solution, he doesn’t spend much time detailing the problem his company is trying to solve. “In our...
Collecting data on social determinants of health carries a number of issues and needs to be improved to create learning health systems. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States’ insufficient data infrastructure exposed the most socially marginalized and vulnerable populations, showing the true extent of existing structural health care disparities. These populations are at a greater risk for physical, social, and financial harm; however, our understanding of these harms often comes from weak data sources, anecdotes, experiences of single institutions, and indirect data taken from the United States Census.
