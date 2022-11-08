Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: Let’s move on to a more specific medication. In spite of all the new drug entities that we’ve developed over the past few years, a lot of our patients with type 2 diabetes and all of our patients with type 1 diabetes are going to start using insulin. They need insulin to survive. In educating patients on insulin use, what factors do we need to consider that impact the rate of absorption? How is that absorption affected if I go too deep and do an IM [intramuscular injection] instead of subcutaneous? Talk to us a little about insulin use and how we’re going to work with getting the right needle into the right patient.

