5 Happy Hour Spots in Sacramento

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere when you’re in America’s Farm-to-Fork Capitol! When it comes to deals on drinks and bites, there are plenty of Sacramento restaurants and bars offering a wide variety of happy hour specials that are sure to please. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or even yourself, here’s a few spots where you can score the best happy hour deals in Sacramento.
7 Christmas Light Displays You Won’t Want to Miss in Sacramento

It’s officially the holiday season which means Sacramento will soon be transformed into a magical winter wonderland full of bright, colorful lights. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than grabbing a nice cup of warm hot chocolate and looking at all the festive decorations? Here are a few Christmas light displays in the Sacramento region that will surely get you into the holiday spirit.
