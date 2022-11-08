Read full article on original website
Department of Fish and Wildlife Raises Daily Coho Salmon Catch Limit Starting Saturday
In a Nov. 10 news release, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced it is increasing the adult Coho salmon daily catch limit throughout the Chehalis Basin. Anglers are now allowed to catch a daily limit of six salmon and can retain two adults at a minimum size...
nwsportsmanmag.com
WA Coast Winter Steelhead Season Proposals Begin To Emerge
Washington steelhead managers laid out some initial proposals for the 2022-23 winter season on coastal rivers at a Zoom meeting this evening. WDFW probably will again manage systems independently rather than use 2020-21’s blanket coastwide regs, with the most promising hatchery and wild opportunities likely on the Quillayute and Quinault Rivers, and in a change from last year, the agency is also at least exploring how to tap into late coho and healthy hatchery steelhead returns in systems otherwise expected to see poor wild winter-run returns.
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
Razor Clams Digs Postponed by WDFW
The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice by shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results released on Nov. 6 for razor clams show levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae,...
yaktrinews.com
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Chronicle
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)
Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
List: 2022 Washington ski resort opening dates
SEATTLE — Winter is right around the corner, and ski areas have their eyes on the forecast as they plan opening dates. Here’s when you can expect Washington’s biggest ski areas to open to skiers and snowboarders. Crystal Mountain Resort. On Nov. 11, Crystal Mountain Resort announced...
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
‘The little campaign that could’: Marie Perez beats Joe Kent
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who was virtually unknown before this election cycle, won the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent in what can legitimately be described as an upset.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lucky Eastern Washington winner takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
KUOW
As Washington transitions off of fossil fuels, where will new power come from?
Our energy infrastructure is increasingly stressed by growing demand, extreme weather and aging parts. In the Puget Sound area utilities are also ramping up to comply with a state law that will require all electricity to come from clean sources. Those demands are setting up a massive transition in where...
kpq.com
First Look at the 2022 General Election Results
Disclaimer: The ballots are still being counted, these results are current as of Nov. 9, 2022. Here are some of the preliminary results for the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday night. Statewide and Congressional results. Senator Patty Murray has regained her seat against candidate Tiffany Smiley with a 57...
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
Chronicle
A First-in-the-Nation 988 Line for Native People Goes Live in Washington
The first mental and behavioral health 988 crisis line in the nation tailored for Native and Indigenous people, run by an all-Native team, will be live starting Thursday for Washington residents. A group of 16 people will run the Native and Strong Crisis Lifeline, which folds into the existing 988...
Can't-slow-us-down Sedro-Woolley scores quick knockout over reigning Class 2A runner-up Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley was delayed by traffic coming from Skagit County in its return to the WIAA playoffs after a six-year absence. But nothing delayed the Cubs' fast start Friday night against returning state runner-up Tumwater. Quarterback Carsten Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran ...
