Arizona 2022 election: Tom Horne leads Kathy Hoffman in superintendent of public instruction race

Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call
After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
kjzz.org
New ASU program makes it easier for veterans to attend college after serving
Arizona high school seniors who plan to join the military after graduation can benefit from a new program at Arizona State University. The program allows those students to attend ASU immediately after completing their military service. Usually, veterans who want to go to college have to reconnect with their high...
kjzz.org
Arizona ballots are still being counted. Here's why
Elections workers in Maricopa County have more than 400,000 ballots left to count, officials estimated Wednesday morning, meaning it could be days until final results are available for close statewide races. That estimate includes roughly 275,000 mail-in ballots that were returned on Election Day. Far more voters waited until the...
kjzz.org
KJZZ's NewsCap: Ticket splitting and other takeaways from election night in Arizona
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week saw voters head to the polls Nov. 8 for the 2022 midterm elections. And days later, ballots are still being counted in races too close to call, like many of those here in Arizona. To...
kjzz.org
Many Arizona races are too close to call. Here's what to expect in the coming days
A sign marks the 75-foot mark outside the voter center at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix on Nov. 8. 2022. Several high-profile and closely-watched races in Arizona are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning — and ballots are still being counted. And it could be a few days before we know the results of at least some of these contests.
kjzz.org
Gas in the Phoenix area is about 50 cents higher than the national average
The price of a gallon of gas in Arizona is nearly 50 cents higher than the national average. AAA Arizona spokesperson Julian Paredes says the cost may grow or shrink as you travel around the state. “So the most expensive gas right now is in Maricopa County with averages around...
kjzz.org
ADOT to lay out plans for electric vehicle charging stations on AZ freeways
Analysts say that electric vehicles will play an important role in battling climate change, and building new infrastructure will be critical to keep them moving. As more electric cars take the road, the state will need more charging stations. On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will outline its plan...
Comments / 0