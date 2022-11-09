Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/12)...Fun at The Domes, Putt Putt Tourney
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--A great place to hang out during the colder months is The Milwaukee Domes. There's a special event there Saturday morning focused on how plant life deals with the cold. And if hanging in the cold is your thing, there's a fun putt putt event happening in East Troy today. It's a tourney and a pub crawl as well.
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies prep for holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies are getting ready to come back in full swing this holiday season -- following last year's Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha. They posted video of their practice recently. The Grannies will be back marching and dancing tomorrow night for Racine's Christmas parade. They...
CBS 58
November weather has arrived and possibly a few flurries to match this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week we can expect to see highs near 40 through midweek with possible snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. By late in the week our forecast may be furnishing us with highs below freezing.
CBS 58
Wisconsinites enjoy unseasonably warm November day, prepare for the cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For just the fifth time in history (1938, 1944, 1950, 2016) Milwaukee hit 77 degrees in the month of November on Thursday, giving many people a reason to get outside and enjoy what could be one of the last warm days of 2022. "Come March and...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: It finally feels like November!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The November warm snap has officially come to a halt in a very major way, so what are some fun things to see and do in the area during our first proper seasonal weekend of the month?. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday,...
CBS 58
Free Blockbuster pops up in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can go to Blockbuster for videos again in Cedarburg. Yes, for VHS tapes too. It's free. It's open 24/7. But it's also a little smaller than you may remember it. The box, attached to Creekside Antiques in downtown Cedarburg is similar to a Little...
CBS 58
Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
CBS 58
Pure imagination: Milwaukee Ballet unveils concept for new 'Nutcracker' design in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the Milwaukee Ballet rehearses for next month's run of the Nutcracker, designers shared plans for special updates coming next year. This season's run of the Nutcracker will hold true to tradition for its 25th year in Milwaukee, but 2023's performance will be even bigger and brighter.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
CBS 58
Fans flock to theaters for release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a big opening weekend for the anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Local theaters say they've been busy already. The sequel is bittersweet for many, following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The original Marvel film which premiered in 2018 became a cultural...
CBS 58
Work moves forward for new veterans memorial in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In celebration of Veterans Day, a group in Wauwatosa provided an update and special look at a permanent memorial in the works. A committee of local veterans has been working since 2019 to create a veterans memorial in Hart Park. Now, the project is coming closer to fruition, as they continue to work with the city.
CBS 58
Record highs before a monster cold front
Just a week after we were on record watch, we are doing it again! High temperatures on Thursday will likely warm into the low to middle 70s thanks to sunshine and a gusty southwest wind to 30 mph. A forecast high of 75* in Milwaukee would break the current record of 74* set just two years ago in 2020. Enjoy the warmth because a big drop is coming. Highs for the weekend stay in the 30s!
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force ramps up turkey, produce distribution efforts ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While temperatures in the Milwaukee area felt more like summer, the season of giving is ramping up and Hunger Task Force boosted those efforts Thursday, Nov. 10. Hunger Task Force (HTF) distributed about 1,000 turkeys as well as produce to area food pantries, soup...
CBS 58
Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
CBS 58
One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while
It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Union Grove
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Alex Corradetti and the CBS 58 crew are spending the day exploring the Village of Union Grove on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of the 58 Hometowns tour!. Reports from Union Grove will be featured on CBS 58 news throughout the day and evening,...
CBS 58
UPDATE Chazz D. White has been found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Critically Missing Chazz D. White. Chazz White is described as a 10 year-old Black Male, 5'01", 97 lbs, He has brown hair in dreadlocks with frosted tips and Brown eyes. White was last seen wearing a White t-shirt, orange Nike pants with a blue stripe on the side and wearing no shoes. He was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2022 near 49th St. and Luscher Ave.
CBS 58
Badgers, Brewers fans loving Brew City Battle basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time ever, college basketball was played on the Brewers' baseball field as American Family Field hosted a Badgers doubleheader. There were lots of awestruck stares when thousands of fans first caught sight of the court on the field. Regardless of the outcome, fans...
