Dancing Grannies prep for holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies are getting ready to come back in full swing this holiday season -- following last year's Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha. They posted video of their practice recently. The Grannies will be back marching and dancing tomorrow night for Racine's Christmas parade. They...
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: It finally feels like November!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The November warm snap has officially come to a halt in a very major way, so what are some fun things to see and do in the area during our first proper seasonal weekend of the month?. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday,...
Free Blockbuster pops up in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can go to Blockbuster for videos again in Cedarburg. Yes, for VHS tapes too. It's free. It's open 24/7. But it's also a little smaller than you may remember it. The box, attached to Creekside Antiques in downtown Cedarburg is similar to a Little...
Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center

FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
Fans flock to theaters for release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a big opening weekend for the anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Local theaters say they've been busy already. The sequel is bittersweet for many, following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The original Marvel film which premiered in 2018 became a cultural...
Work moves forward for new veterans memorial in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In celebration of Veterans Day, a group in Wauwatosa provided an update and special look at a permanent memorial in the works. A committee of local veterans has been working since 2019 to create a veterans memorial in Hart Park. Now, the project is coming closer to fruition, as they continue to work with the city.
Record highs before a monster cold front

Just a week after we were on record watch, we are doing it again! High temperatures on Thursday will likely warm into the low to middle 70s thanks to sunshine and a gusty southwest wind to 30 mph. A forecast high of 75* in Milwaukee would break the current record of 74* set just two years ago in 2020. Enjoy the warmth because a big drop is coming. Highs for the weekend stay in the 30s!
Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
One more day of warmth until colder air settles in for a while

It's been a fantastic Wednesday weather-wise across southeast Wisconsin with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temps well into the 60s. Some spots are even making a run at 70°!. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s with ease on Thursday thanks to a strong southerly wind...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Alex Corradetti and the CBS 58 crew are spending the day exploring the Village of Union Grove on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of the 58 Hometowns tour!. Reports from Union Grove will be featured on CBS 58 news throughout the day and evening,...
UPDATE Chazz D. White has been found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Critically Missing Chazz D. White. Chazz White is described as a 10 year-old Black Male, 5'01", 97 lbs, He has brown hair in dreadlocks with frosted tips and Brown eyes. White was last seen wearing a White t-shirt, orange Nike pants with a blue stripe on the side and wearing no shoes. He was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2022 near 49th St. and Luscher Ave.
