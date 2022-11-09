Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO