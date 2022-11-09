The Witch From Mercury is the latest addition to the Mobile Suit Gundam anime library, and it might just be one of the most different from all of the entries that came before it. Focusing on Suletta Mercury, a young Gundam pilot that is a part of a school where major disagreements are settled by mech battles, the series has released a new English-translated prequel that gives Gundam fans a better idea of the universe that was presented in this new chapter for the most popular mech franchise to ever arrive from Japan.

2 HOURS AGO