otakuusamagazine.com
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Set for February 17 Launch
Fans of the Tales RPG series will soon get to relive the timeless adventure of Tales of Symphonia thanks to the upcoming remastered version, and we now have a release date. Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced plans to bring the enhanced version to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023.
ComicBook
New Monster Hunter Game Announced
A new Monster Hunter game is in the works from the creators of games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile, Capcom and developer TiMi Studio Group announced this week. The latter, TiMi, is a developer of mobile games that's made those aforementioned Pokemon and Call of Duty games in the past and will now be working on a mobile Monster Hunter game. Slim details were provided this week beyond that info, however, with the pair offering little in the way of release windows or gameplay specifics.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
thebrag.com
‘Godzilla & Kong’ has now reportedly wrapped filming in Australia
A new leak has reported that the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong has reportedly wrapped filming in Australia. A leak on Reddit has reportedly revealed the name of the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, Godzilla & Kong— a massive departure from the previous title. The report also revealed that the film has just wrapped filming in Australia, the source is apparently Godzilla & Kong merch that was released.
IGN
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
otakuusamagazine.com
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Drama Returns with New Visual, Cast
The live-action TV drama adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure spinoff Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has a third season on the way, and a new key visual and cast members have been revealed ahead of the December premiere of new episodes. Episode 7 of the series will adapt Thus Spoke...
otakuusamagazine.com
Arrest Made Over Bootleg Shonen Jump Issue with Dragon Ball Debut
A 30-year-old man in Japan says that he recently bought a copy Weekly Shonen Jump for 180,000 yen (approximately $1,230). That’s a lot more than your average issue of Shonen Jump, but the price was so high because this issue happened to be the fifty-first issue from 1984, which had the very first chapter of the manga Dragon Ball.
epicstream.com
Warrior Nun Season 3 Update: Is Netflix Releasing Another Season?
Warrior Nun has finally returned to Netflix with Season 2 after more than two years. The American fantasy series released its first season back in July 2020 and captivated Netflix subscribers with its compelling story, which follows a 19-year-old orphan named Ava Silva (played Alba Baptista) who is gifted with supernatural powers and joins an ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with vanquishing demons on Earth, and powerful beings from both heaven and hell who want to find and control her.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
otakuusamagazine.com
Four Bleach Movies Come Together in One Set on Home Video
There’s no marathon quite like an action-packed shonen movie marathon, and VIZ Media now has everything you need in the form of the new Bleach: 4-Film Collection release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Starting November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the set containing four must-own features from the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Shonen Jump series, so read on for a closer look at what’s inside.
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases English Prequel
The Witch From Mercury is the latest addition to the Mobile Suit Gundam anime library, and it might just be one of the most different from all of the entries that came before it. Focusing on Suletta Mercury, a young Gundam pilot that is a part of a school where major disagreements are settled by mech battles, the series has released a new English-translated prequel that gives Gundam fans a better idea of the universe that was presented in this new chapter for the most popular mech franchise to ever arrive from Japan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chaos reigns as a jaw-droppingly unhinged action sequel raises the bar for insanity on streaming
One of the greatest travesties of modern action cinema is that the demented adventures of Jason Statham’s Chev Chelios drew to a close in 2009’s Crank: High Voltage, despite occasional sequel chatter cropping up in the 13 years since the wondrously unhinged second installment emerged to flip the bird at convention.
Inu-Oh Director Masaaki Yuasa's Favorite Recent Anime Is Another Musical - Exclusive
"Inu-Oh," the latest anime from Masaaki Yuasa, is about noh performers who essentially act as rock stars. Large chunks of the movie consist of elaborate high-energy concert sequences, and as such could be considered a musical, albeit not a traditional "breaking into song out of nowhere" musical. It feels as if Yuasa has been building up to a musical such as this with all of the music-focused sequences throughout his career. His previous films "Lu Over the Wall" and "The Night is Short, Walk on Girl" both contained song-and-dance numbers, while his Netflix series "Devilman Crybaby" and "Japan Sinks: 2020" used rap to deliver exposition or express the characters' emotions.
Pokemon's Ash Ketchum Finally Became The Very Best (Like No One Ever Was) After 25 Years
If you know anything about the "Pokemon" cartoons, it's probably that Ash Ketchum (Rica Matsumoto/Veronica Taylor) has only wanted one thing for the entirety of the flagship anime series: to be the very best. Heck, it's literally the opening line of the original theme song from the series, a song that's legitimately just about how Ash needs to catch every single one of the pocket monsters in the ever-expanding collection of the creatures.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Touches Down in April 2023
Following up on September’s announcement, more information is here for the TV anime adaptation of Kouji Seo’s The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses manga, AKA Megami no Café Terrace. The latest update came through with a teaser trailer, a look at its key cast and staff members and plans for a premiere in April 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
TRIGUN STAMPEDE’s First Episode to Premiere at Anime NYC
The first episode of TRIGUN STAMPEDE, the upcoming take on Trigun from studio Orange, will premiere at Anime NYC on November 18. The screening will take place during a panel with Orange staff members Waki Kiyotaka and Yoshihiro Watanabe. Thankfully, those of us who can’t make it to NYC won’t...
otakuusamagazine.com
Naoko Yamada to Helm New Science SARU Anime Film
If you’ve been wondering what acclaimed director Naoko Yamada will be doing next, some light was shed on her future projects in a recent interview with Anime News Network. Next up for Yamada—who previously helmed features like A Silent Voice and TV anime such as The Heike Story—is another feature film with anime studio Science SARU.
otakuusamagazine.com
Japan Debuts Its Own Kawaii Tom and Jerry Cartoon
Today, November 11, is Cheese Day in Japan, and to mark the occasion, a cute cartoon about a mouse is debuting. Well, actually, it’s a cute cartoon about a mouse and a cat. You may have heard of them: they’re called Tom and Jerry. The American cartoon Tom...
itechpost.com
Paradox Interactive Eyes 2023 Release Date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The next Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines game could very well be ready by next year. Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester recently revealed that there is still a possibility that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The development for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines...
