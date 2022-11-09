Read full article on original website
Lung Cancer Awareness: How a blood donation led to an unexpected diagnosis
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What was supposed to be a routine blood donation turned into a cancer diagnosis. Lake Geneva resident Sue Ryl was confused when she got a call from her local blood bank saying they would not be using her donation. "Oh, I was so ticked that I...
Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
United Negro College Fund hosts 'Empower Me' event to help students with scholarships and applying for college
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) hosted its 12th annual Empower Me event in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 11. Instead of a traditional school day, students from 25 local high schools spent the day listening to panels, talking to college representatives and turning in scholarship applications.
Milwaukee financial expert discusses financial problems faced by veterans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Armed forces members serve the country every day with honor, but when they leave the service, they often find themselves struggling with money. Local financial professional Tom Neumann from Drake & Associates joined us on Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss some of the financial obstacles facing veterans.
Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
Case High School parents urge use of metal detectors after stabbing led to soft lockdown
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some parents and students in the Racine School District are expressing concerns after a stabbing incident led to a soft lockdown at Case High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a stabbing at the high school. The victim,...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/12)...Fun at The Domes, Putt Putt Tourney
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--A great place to hang out during the colder months is The Milwaukee Domes. There's a special event there Saturday morning focused on how plant life deals with the cold. And if hanging in the cold is your thing, there's a fun putt putt event happening in East Troy today. It's a tourney and a pub crawl as well.
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office battling staffing shortages with a Thursday hiring event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sherrif's Office will be holding an all-day, real-time hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 10 to help combat ongoing staffing shortages. The department is aiming to hire correctional officers, clerical staff as well as medical health workers. Attendees will have an opportunity to apply,...
Dancing Grannies prep for holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies are getting ready to come back in full swing this holiday season -- following last year's Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha. They posted video of their practice recently. The Grannies will be back marching and dancing tomorrow night for Racine's Christmas parade. They...
UPDATE Chazz D. White has been found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Critically Missing Chazz D. White. Chazz White is described as a 10 year-old Black Male, 5'01", 97 lbs, He has brown hair in dreadlocks with frosted tips and Brown eyes. White was last seen wearing a White t-shirt, orange Nike pants with a blue stripe on the side and wearing no shoes. He was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2022 near 49th St. and Luscher Ave.
Wisconsinites enjoy unseasonably warm November day, prepare for the cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For just the fifth time in history (1938, 1944, 1950, 2016) Milwaukee hit 77 degrees in the month of November on Thursday, giving many people a reason to get outside and enjoy what could be one of the last warm days of 2022. "Come March and...
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
Kenosha homicide suspect captured in Atlanta by fugitive task force
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fugitive suspect, wanted for his suspected involvement in the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, was captured on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Kenosha Police Department and United States Marshals issued a release to notify the public about the arrest. Twenty-nine-year-old Kendal T. Readus...
Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
Dinoteers from the Jurassic World Live Tour teach students about science and geology
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is a popular place for students to visit on Field Trips. Ahead of the Jurassic World Live Tour kickoff on Friday, Nov. 11, some students got a lesson from special guests with the tour. A group of dinoteers, stunt performers and paleo-veterinarians.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Union Grove
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Alex Corradetti and the CBS 58 crew are spending the day exploring the Village of Union Grove on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of the 58 Hometowns tour!. Reports from Union Grove will be featured on CBS 58 news throughout the day and evening,...
17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
Work moves forward for new veterans memorial in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In celebration of Veterans Day, a group in Wauwatosa provided an update and special look at a permanent memorial in the works. A committee of local veterans has been working since 2019 to create a veterans memorial in Hart Park. Now, the project is coming closer to fruition, as they continue to work with the city.
