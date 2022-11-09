ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center

FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee financial expert discusses financial problems faced by veterans

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Armed forces members serve the country every day with honor, but when they leave the service, they often find themselves struggling with money. Local financial professional Tom Neumann from Drake & Associates joined us on Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss some of the financial obstacles facing veterans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Dousman and West Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After visiting Racine County's Union Grove on Thursday, the morning team spun to randomly pick next week's two visits for the 58 Hometowns tour!. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, we'll be visiting the Village of Dousman in Waukesha County followed by staying close to home by exploring West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dancing Grannies prep for holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies are getting ready to come back in full swing this holiday season -- following last year's Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha. They posted video of their practice recently. The Grannies will be back marching and dancing tomorrow night for Racine's Christmas parade. They...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

UPDATE Chazz D. White has been found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Critically Missing Chazz D. White. Chazz White is described as a 10 year-old Black Male, 5'01", 97 lbs, He has brown hair in dreadlocks with frosted tips and Brown eyes. White was last seen wearing a White t-shirt, orange Nike pants with a blue stripe on the side and wearing no shoes. He was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2022 near 49th St. and Luscher Ave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha homicide suspect captured in Atlanta by fugitive task force

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fugitive suspect, wanted for his suspected involvement in the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, was captured on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Kenosha Police Department and United States Marshals issued a release to notify the public about the arrest. Twenty-nine-year-old Kendal T. Readus...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Alex Corradetti and the CBS 58 crew are spending the day exploring the Village of Union Grove on Thursday, Nov. 10 as part of the 58 Hometowns tour!. Reports from Union Grove will be featured on CBS 58 news throughout the day and evening,...
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Work moves forward for new veterans memorial in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In celebration of Veterans Day, a group in Wauwatosa provided an update and special look at a permanent memorial in the works. A committee of local veterans has been working since 2019 to create a veterans memorial in Hart Park. Now, the project is coming closer to fruition, as they continue to work with the city.
WAUWATOSA, WI

