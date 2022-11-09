Recently, Hinton Elks Lodge 821 contributed $250 to the Summers County High School Golf Team in support and recognition of the team’s fourth-place finish in the West Virginia Class A Championship match at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on October 4-6. Ed Yates, the Exalted Ruler of Lodge 821, presented the check to golf coach Jerod Ewing and members of the golf team and extended the Lodge’s appreciation of their great play. The future looks bright for the team as all five members are underclassmen and will be returning to compete next year. Hinton Lodge 821 is part of the non-profit Benevolent...

HINTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO