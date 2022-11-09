Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan YMCA Looking For Youth Basketball Referees
It’s hard to have a sporting event without a referee and the Sheridan YMCA is looking for a few people to put on the striped shirt. The Y is looking for volunteer refs to work 2nd and 3rd grade boys and girls basketball games in gym number 3. The...
Seniors have fun on the dancefloor, squared
Toby Thomason doesn’t always agree with everything his wife Judy suggests. But he remembers the day roughly 50 years ago when she dragged him along for a fun night of square dancing. He did it begrudgingly at first because, well, happy wife, happy life. But then something crazy happened — he actually enjoyed it.
Hinton Elks Lodge 821 Makes Contribution to High School Golf Team”
Recently, Hinton Elks Lodge 821 contributed $250 to the Summers County High School Golf Team in support and recognition of the team’s fourth-place finish in the West Virginia Class A Championship match at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on October 4-6. Ed Yates, the Exalted Ruler of Lodge 821, presented the check to golf coach Jerod Ewing and members of the golf team and extended the Lodge’s appreciation of their great play. The future looks bright for the team as all five members are underclassmen and will be returning to compete next year. Hinton Lodge 821 is part of the non-profit Benevolent...
Comments / 0