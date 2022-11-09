The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO