Marion County’s state and federal representatives decided
Marion County voters saw changes this election cycle to their districts on the state and federal levels because of redistricting. But one thing remained the same: Marion County will continue to be primarily represented by lawmakers who are members of the Republican Party. Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s...
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum
The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
Hernando County 2022 General Election Results
The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit
Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | November 8, 2022
My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is...
Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39
Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
Lake County homeowners could be eligible for insurance rate reduction thanks to fire department rating
Lake County Fire Rescue has announced that the department has earned a split classification Class 3/3X rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). With this improved rating, LCFR has demonstrated the value in reducing property loss from fires. According to the ISO, their history of evaluating and classifying over 39,000 fire protection areas within the country shows how classification ratings help communities work towards investing in fire mitigation.
Federal prosecutors request lenient sentencing for ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge for a reduced sentence for disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg because of his help in other prosecutions and investigations. On Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to sentence Greenberg to less than the mandatory 12-year...
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district
Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
Hernando County declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
Seminole County Election results
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
