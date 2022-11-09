Hibbing School Board: Nyberg top vote getter

HIBBING - With 14 of 14 precincts reporting, incumbent Kathy Nyberg was the top vote getter in the Hibbing School Board election with 3,619 votes, followed by Sarah Gabardi with 3,465, incumbent Jeff Polcher with 3,425, incumbent Marge Martin with 2,434, Krist Elsner with 2,246, and Jonun McGraffey with 1,550, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. There were 55 write-in votes.

There are three open seats on the board.