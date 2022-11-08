ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Leslie Jordan's Chattanooga, Tenn. Hometown Hosting Celebration of Life to Benefit HIV Patients

"Will not be easy," Leslie Jordan's close friend and longtime collaborator Del Shores wrote of planning the upcoming event, titled Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan Leslie Jordan's hometown is paying tribute to the late star. After the beloved comedic actor died at age 67 last month, Chattanooga, Tennessee, will host Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan on Nov. 20 at Memorial Auditorium, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press. Hosted by Jordan's longtime friend and collaborator Del Shores with musical director Danny Myrick,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Red Wolves Through The Lens At Reflection Riding

Jessica Suarez has captured the American red wolf with her camera. She is a National Geographic photographer - and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center here in Chattanooga is featuring a new exhibit of her work. Jessica will be at Reflection Riding on Saturday, November 19th from Noon to 3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces

The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Food City will build a new store on South Broad

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Food City will break ground next week on a new downtown location that won’t be like most of their other stores. The new store will go on Broad Street next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across the street from the Southern Star restaurant. But it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Camp Forrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Camp Forrest Foundation in Tullahoma is working to preserve the history and heritage of the men and women of Camp Forrest. Dr. Elizabeth Taylor joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more. “The base itself was...
TULLAHOMA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for November 7-13

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATED: Dorsey Resigns as City Manager

Chris Dorsey has resigned as City Manager of East Ridge prior to Thursday’s City Council meeting. At the meeting the body unanimously voted to accept the resignation. One source said that he supposedly resigned because he felt the will of the council was to move in a different direction.
EAST RIDGE, TN

