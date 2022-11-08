Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum
Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river. Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is...
Leslie Jordan's Chattanooga, Tenn. Hometown Hosting Celebration of Life to Benefit HIV Patients
"Will not be easy," Leslie Jordan's close friend and longtime collaborator Del Shores wrote of planning the upcoming event, titled Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan Leslie Jordan's hometown is paying tribute to the late star. After the beloved comedic actor died at age 67 last month, Chattanooga, Tennessee, will host Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan on Nov. 20 at Memorial Auditorium, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press. Hosted by Jordan's longtime friend and collaborator Del Shores with musical director Danny Myrick,...
wutc.org
Red Wolves Through The Lens At Reflection Riding
Jessica Suarez has captured the American red wolf with her camera. She is a National Geographic photographer - and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center here in Chattanooga is featuring a new exhibit of her work. Jessica will be at Reflection Riding on Saturday, November 19th from Noon to 3...
This Charming Small Town In The Georgia Mountains Has Gorgeous Train Rides & Hidden Waterfalls
If you're looking to get away completely and escape into tranquil, natural beauty, there is no better destination than the North Georgia mountains. Blue Ridge, GA is a charming, small town nestled in the Northern part of the state. This hidden gem is perfect for a getaway from the hustle and bustle that comes with city life.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces
The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
WDEF
Food City will build a new store on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Food City will break ground next week on a new downtown location that won’t be like most of their other stores. The new store will go on Broad Street next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across the street from the Southern Star restaurant. But it...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Camp Forrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Camp Forrest Foundation in Tullahoma is working to preserve the history and heritage of the men and women of Camp Forrest. Dr. Elizabeth Taylor joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more. “The base itself was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for November 7-13
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
68-Year-Old Terraneila Scoggins Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on APD-40 near the 20th street intersection at around 9:15 a.m. According to the police, 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving a car that veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Tullahoma woman recalls working in POW camp during WWII, now 100-years-old
Camp Forrest, located in Tullahoma, was one of the Army's largest training bases during World War II.
WDEF
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
ABC 33/40 News
Train hits car with 2 people inside in Tennessee, 1 rushed to hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — Authorities said a train hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Friday afternoon. The Chattanooga Police Department said the train hit the car at about 2 p.m. A spokeswoman said one person inside the car was rushed to the hospital, adding...
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATED: Dorsey Resigns as City Manager
Chris Dorsey has resigned as City Manager of East Ridge prior to Thursday’s City Council meeting. At the meeting the body unanimously voted to accept the resignation. One source said that he supposedly resigned because he felt the will of the council was to move in a different direction.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Boosts Pay For Wastewater Workers, Announces Job Fair To Fill Vacant Positions
The City of Chattanooga is increasing pay for its Wastewater Division, raising all salaries to a minimum of $40,000 annually and hosting a job fair to help fill more than 75 vacancies for the essential utility. Representing an average pay increase of 17 percent across the Division, the updated pay...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
Coffee County church bus vandalized by 2 suspects on the run
A church bus was vandalized over the weekend in Coffee County, and now investigators are searching for two suspects.
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States.
Comments / 0