Former US ambassador says Putin using a nuke would spell 'the end of the Russian military'
A former US ambassador said Russian use of nukes in Ukraine would "end" Putin's military. Kurt Volker said that Putin is "increasingly desperate" and is embroiled in a war he can't win. Putin recently said he wouldn't use nuclear weapons, following earlier hints that he would. Any use of nuclear...
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges 'unwavering' support if GOP takes House in midterms
As Americans head to the polls, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged "unwavering" support for Kyiv even if GOP gain the majority in the House.
Russia’s Billionaires Are Renouncing Their Citizenship in Protest of Putin’s War in Ukraine
Over the past several months, a number of Russians have been vocal in their opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Now some of them are taking it even further, giving up their Russian citizenship in response to Putin’s actions. The billionaires Nikolay Storonsky, pictured above, and Oleg...
Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero
The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Putin's Useful Idiot Over Ukraine Remarks
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that Ukraine would not receive another penny "under Republicans" in a video that has gone viral. While speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, Greene spoke about the possibility of Republicans taking back the House and Senate after the midterm elections.
Now Vladimir Putin is preparing SCHOOLCHILDREN for war: Russian despot orders pupils to undergo at least 140 hours of military training in final two years of study as Ukraine invasion falters
Russian schoolchildren will be put through two years of basic military training as a mandatory part of the curriculum from 2023, it emerged today. The plans, announced this afternoon by Putin's Minister for Education Sergei Kravtsov, come as Russian forces in Ukraine continue to suffer humiliating defeats, highlighting the lack of preparedness of Moscow's military.
3 Americans found dead in Airbnb while visiting Mexico to celebrate Day of the Dead
A trio of friends visiting Mexico City to celebrate the Day of the Dead were found dead in their Airbnb, officials and their families said on Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, and Jordan Marshall, 28, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, were staying at an Airbnb they were renting along with Marshall's friend, Courtez Hall, of New Orleans, their families told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY.
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Wounded Russian soldiers ‘abandoned by fleeing comrades’ as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kherson OLD
Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed. Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory. Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions”...
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Ukraine’s Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but that negotiations must be focused on restoring Ukraine’s borders. In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for...
Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
Russia to test Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in bid to turn ragtag army into super-troops
RUSSIA is to begin testing Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in a bid to boost its ragtag forces. The announcement comes as Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to face plummeting morale as a result of equipment shortages. The tyrant has called up 300,000 men for his...
CNBC
Russia's hopes for a Republican landslide to hurt Ukraine are vanishing fast
While the U.S. midterm election results roll in, and point to a far tighter-than-expected race between Republicans and Democrats for control of Congress, half way across the world the vote count is being closely watched by Ukraine and Russia. A close confidante of President Vladimir Putin openly admitted to interfering...
Fox guest says ‘MyPillow-ization’ of GOP by ‘cartoon characters’ like Mike Lindell is hurting Republicans
Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye appeared on Fox News in the aftermath of the midterm elections to lambast what he termed the “My-Pillow-ization” of the Republican Party, as the GOP and its boosters continue to grapple with its electoral underperformance on Tuesday. Mr Heye appeared on the programme America Newsroom, where he was asked by host Bill Hemmer if he agreed with GOP strategist Karl Rove’s analysis in The Wall Street Journal that Republicans fielded inadequate candidates in the midterms. He did, noting in no uncertain terms that this is not the first election cycle in...
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
NATO's Secretary General joins Christiane Amanpour with his latest assessment of the war in Ukraine
