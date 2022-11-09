ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion

Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
The Guardian

Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Daily Mail

Now Vladimir Putin is preparing SCHOOLCHILDREN for war: Russian despot orders pupils to undergo at least 140 hours of military training in final two years of study as Ukraine invasion falters

Russian schoolchildren will be put through two years of basic military training as a mandatory part of the curriculum from 2023, it emerged today. The plans, announced this afternoon by Putin's Minister for Education Sergei Kravtsov, come as Russian forces in Ukraine continue to suffer humiliating defeats, highlighting the lack of preparedness of Moscow's military.
NBC News

3 Americans found dead in Airbnb while visiting Mexico to celebrate Day of the Dead

A trio of friends visiting Mexico City to celebrate the Day of the Dead were found dead in their Airbnb, officials and their families said on Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, and Jordan Marshall, 28, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, were staying at an Airbnb they were renting along with Marshall's friend, Courtez Hall, of New Orleans, their families told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Wounded Russian soldiers ‘abandoned by fleeing comrades’ as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kherson OLD

Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed. Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory. Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions”...
The Associated Press

Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
The Independent

Fox guest says ‘MyPillow-ization’ of GOP by ‘cartoon characters’ like Mike Lindell is hurting Republicans

Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye appeared on Fox News in the aftermath of the midterm elections to lambast what he termed the “My-Pillow-ization” of the Republican Party, as the GOP and its boosters continue to grapple with its electoral underperformance on Tuesday. Mr Heye appeared on the programme America Newsroom, where he was asked by host Bill Hemmer if he agreed with GOP strategist Karl Rove’s analysis in The Wall Street Journal that Republicans fielded inadequate candidates in the midterms. He did, noting in no uncertain terms that this is not the first election cycle in...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

