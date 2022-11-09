Read full article on original website
Heckler gets life ban from Royal Opera House for shouting ‘rubbish’ at child actor
A heckler has been banned for life from the Royal Opera House after shouting “rubbish” at a 12-year-old actor during a production of Handel’s opera Alcina. The incident occurred while Malakai M Bayoh was singing his lines at the opening night of the opera on Tuesday. Other...
A 12 year-old boy got booed last night at Covent Garden
There is growing outrage at the incident during last night’s performance of Handel’s Alcina at Covent Garden when a man in the audience booed a 12 year-old boy who was singing the sweetest of arias. The man shouted ‘rubbish!’. He was neither evicted nor sanctioned. The ROH...
London’s Royal Opera House Bans Audience Member After Black Child Actor Heckled and Booed
The Royal Opera House in London has permanently banned an audience member after the individual heckled and booed a Black child acting in Tuesday night’s performance of Handel’s Alcina, the arts venue confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “We can confirm that this audience member will not be able to return to the ROH in the future,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Malakai M Bayoh, a trained music student at the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in London, had been making his stage debut in the role of Oberta “when a man in the audience yelled ‘rubbish!’ and booed...
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21
History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake calling him a ‘groupie’ in new song
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song. Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”. On it, Drake raps:...
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
