ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Shelby Roadrunner Recreation Trail boasting new signs thanks to First State Bank

By Lorette Carter, For the Shelby Promoter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Cut Bank boasts $150,000 Montana Lottery winner

The Montana Lottery has awarded $330,933 in high-tier prizes since Oct. 31, and one of them being $150,000 to a Cut Bank resident. A winner from Cut Bank claimed their winning prize of $150,000 on Nov. 4, playing Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons.
CUT BANK, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Toole County unofficial election results

Unofficial general election results for Toole County are in. Results are not official until they have been canvassed. A majority of Toole County residents voted absentee. Out of 1,406 absentee ballots mailed out, 1,091 were returned (80.02 percent). At the polls 1,163 were registered and 582 voted, for a turnout of 50.04 percent. Overall, voter turnout in Toole County was 65 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy