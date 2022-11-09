Read full article on original website
Toole County unofficial election results
Unofficial general election results for Toole County are in. Results are not official until they have been canvassed. A majority of Toole County residents voted absentee. Out of 1,406 absentee ballots mailed out, 1,091 were returned (80.02 percent). At the polls 1,163 were registered and 582 voted, for a turnout of 50.04 percent. Overall, voter turnout in Toole County was 65 percent.
