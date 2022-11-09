Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Tim Scott defeated Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, had an enormous fundraising advantage over Matthews. Scott's name is routinely mentioned among those who could run for...
WISH-TV
Former state senator Houchin to take over Indiana’s 9th Congressional District seat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana state senator overcame a crowded Republican field in the May primary and two opponents in Tuesday’s general election was chosen to go to Washington, D.C., in January. Erin Houchin had received 65% of the vote with 83% of precincts reporting Tuesday night....
How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy beat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. John Kennedy ran against Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers in a crowded slate of challengers to represent Louisiana in the US Senate. Kennedy, a staunch Trump ally, was endorsed by the former president. Election 2022 Louisiana Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent...
Results: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeats Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District. The 34th District is located along the Texas-Mexico border. Republicans were determined to hold onto the seat Flores flipped red in June. Election 2022 Texas Results Explore more election results. House...
Luttrell appears to win U.S. House District 8 race
Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell is the likely winner of the District 8 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. which is showing 136 of 169 precincts are reporting across U.S. House of Representatives District 8, but all but 33 precincts of the district's Harris County territory have reported their ballots. With no incumbent in the race, Luttrell brings new representation to Congress for the five-county area.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul defeats Democrat Charles Booker in Kentucky's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Rand Paul is running against Democrat Charles Booker to represent Kentucky in the US Senate. Booker is the first Black person to be a major party nominee for US Senate in Kentucky. Paul has an enormous fundraising edge over Booker. Election 2022 Kentucky Results...
Live Results: Republican Sen. James Lankford won against Democrat Madison Horn in one of two US Senate elections in Oklahoma
Election 2022 Oklahoma Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent James Lankford won the Oklahoma US Senate race against Democrat Madison Horn. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the red state. In a rare case, both of the state's US Senate seats are up for grabs this...
With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race
Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Results: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee defeats April Becker in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Susie Lee defeated Republican April Becker in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southernmost tip of Nevada. Abortion was a focal point of the race. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results. House (3 Districts) Mayor (2 Races)
Rep. Stevenson hangs on by 35 votes in razor-thin House District win over Coleman
In a barnburner of a result, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, hung on against GOP challenger Jim Coleman in Kentucky’s House District 88.
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Green eases past Kelly in 7th Congressional District race
Despite the addition of a large section of Davidson County to the 7th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green sailed to a third term Tuesday over Democratic challenger Odessa Kelly. By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green, an Ashland City Republican and former state senator, won 108,236 votes, 60%, to Kelly’s 68,871,...
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
Republican Kirkmeyer concedes to Democrat Caraveo in 8th District race
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer on Wednesday evening conceded to Democrat Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District race, one of Colorado’s most competitive midterm contests. Why it matters: It marks the first time the state is expected to send a Latina to Congress and suggests her candidacy galvanized Latino voters...
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins reelection to 10th Congressional District seat
Update 2:19 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect Perry’s win. Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated Democrat Shamaine Daniels to continue representing voters in three Harrisburg region counties. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Perry led Daniels 52% to...
WAPT
Republican Mike Ezell elected to U.S. House in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District
Mississippi voters elected a new U.S. House member in the southern 4th Congressional District. Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, who was first elected in 2010, lost the GOP primary in June to Mike Ezell, the sheriff of coastal Jackson County. Ezell went on to win election Tuesday, defeating former Hattiesburg mayor...
Ohio Senate: GOP candidate JD Vance defeats Dem challenger House Rep. Tim Ryan
Republican candidate and author JD Vance will defeat Democratic U.S. House Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, Fox News projects. The winner will replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman and keep Ohio in the GOP's column as the Senate is expected to remain close to its already 50-50 split going into Tuesday's midterm elections.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0