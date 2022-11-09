Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Black singers only may apply to this British opera competition
Presented by the Black British Classical Foundation in collaboration with Welsh National Opera, this competition showcases the Commonwealth’s finest Black and South Asian singers as they launch their international operatic careers. Up to twenty singers will be shortlisted and brought to the UK in November 2022. After a series of Preliminary Rounds, five singers will be chosen to perform a twenty-minute programme (with orchestra and piano) in the Final at Birmingham Town Hall on 5th December 2022. The Chair of the judging panel will be celebrated British Bass, Sir Willard White. After the competition, the winner of the Samuel Coleridge Taylor Award will perform a specifically commissioned song cycle (and a guaranteed three performances) with the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.
Slipped Disc
London Philharmonic chief takes second job
Elena Dubinets, is Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, has been appointed e Curator for The Cleveland Orchestra’s Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American Dream. That should be an interesting commute. Elena says: ‘The music and stories explored at the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American...
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall in talks to run the Coliseum
We have received a Whitehall leak about secret talks being held between the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport about the future of the Coliseum theatre after the eeparture of English National Opera. The plan is for the RAH not to own the Coli but to manage it. The...
Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport
PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports. He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.
Slipped Disc
New opera – The Listeners
Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.
Slipped Disc
22,000 sign Save ENO petition
The latest tally on Bryn Terfel’s petition to save English National Opera has topped 22,000. That’s enough to secure a meeting for ENO’s MD Stuart Murphy with the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan. It may ultimately achieve a modest mitigation of the Arts Council verdict but the company...
Slipped Disc
Final notes for Boston Symphony’s principal horn
This week,without fanfare, James Sommerville gave his final performances at Symphony Hall as principal horn. Somerville, 60, has held the principal horn position since 1998 and is the dedicatee of Elliott Carter’s 2006 horn concerto.
Slipped Disc
A Cuture Secretary’s very short memory
In The Times today, Lord Smith of Finsbury argues that ENO (of which he is a board member) needs to be saved because it is doing ‘outstanding and innovative artistic work in recent years’. In November 1997 the then-Chris Smith, culture secretary in Tony Blair’s new Cabinet, thought...
Slipped Disc
Watch Missy Mazzoli’s new opera, The Listeners
This week’s free opera on Slipped Disc, courtesy of OperaVision, comes from Norwegian National Opera. The Plot: Maths teacher Claire hears a mysterious low-frequency noise and the pollution is driving her crazy. The constant ‘hum’ drives her away from her family and towards others who also hear the same all-consuming sound. This support group offers compassion but what lies behind their cult-like rituals?
Slipped Disc
Equity plans Monday protest over arts cuts
Save the Date: Action on Monday 14th November, 11am -12pm. Equity is organising an action to take place on Monday 14th November at 11am calling on the Arts Council England to protect the creative workforce in those companies/venues which have been cut including the ENO, the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre.
Slipped Disc
First night: Kirill Petrenko’s Berlin Philharmonic sounds a tad too polite
Slippedisc.com has the first review (and picture) of last night’s long-awaited return to Carnegie Hall by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, with its chief conductor Kirill Petrenko. Our reviewer is the eminent arts critic and festival organiser, John Rockwell. Here’s John’s report, filed just after midnight. Kirill Petrenko...
Slipped Disc
Mark Wigglesworth: ENO cut its throat when it cut its operas
The former English National Opera usic director, in an article for the Guardian in the past hour, blames successive board for losing sight of the company’s core purpose. Around the same time that I joined English National Opera as its music director in 2015, a £5m reduction in the company’s Arts Council grant generated a heated debate as to how that shortfall should be met. There were many of us who argued that the loss of income could be absorbed by making creative changes that maintained the quality and quantity of operas performed.
Slipped Disc
The people united have never sounded so powerful
The American composer Frederic Rzewski, living in Italy until his death last year, was prompted by the 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende to compose 36 variations on the fallen regime’s populist campaign song, El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido. Despite lasting almost an hour and containing episodes...
