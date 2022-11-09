Read full article on original website
Whiskey & Vine Grand Opening Date Announced—See Exclusive Photos
Whiskey & Vine is Lafayette's newest premier cocktail lounge and venue located at 507 W Pinhook Rd. Whiskey & Vine will bring to Lafayette a New Orleans jazz club atmosphere that will include live blues, traditional southern cuisine and an expansive cocktail and spirit experience like no other in Acadiana.
A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department. We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage. He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning. The flue of...
Trash Strewn About Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette
While driving to the office for work this morning, I saw something on Ambassador Caffery that made me angry. I was expecting it because a coworker alerted me to the situation, but I had no idea it could be this bad. Trash lined Ambassador Caffery between La Nouvelle and Verot...
Deer Crosses I-49 Then Runs Towards Business Near Carencro [VIDEO]
Keep your eyes open for them. A local business, Liberty Refrigeration and HVAC, got word on Thursday morning that a deer ran towards their shop. The business, which is located just off of I-49 near Carencro (near Prejean's), went to their security footage and sure enough, you can see a small deer gallop towards their shop.
ALDI Christmas Advertisement has ‘X-Rated’ Twist? You Tell Us
ALDI Supermarkets have unveiled a new Christmas advertisement and I must admit, it could leave you with a rosy red glow on your cheeks that would challenge the cheeks of Santa on a cold Christmas Eve. The international grocery store chain, which has recently made inroads into the Lafayette market unveiled the advertisement in the United Kingdom and I have to admit, it's quite clever.
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
Win Judas Priest Tickets!
Heavy metal icons and recent inductees in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Judas Priest will be rocking out the Raising Cane's Rivercenter on Friday, November 18th, 2022 and you could be Breakin the Law if you miss out on this show! As your concert authority, Classic Rock 105.1 has free tickets and wants to give you the chance to enjoy the concert for free. Just enter your information in the form below and you could be one of our winners that will be Hellbent for Leather in Baton Rouge on November 18th. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, so if you think you can just skip this event, You've Got Another Thing Coming.
$7 Million USDA Grant Awarded to Guidry’s Catfish & Processing Facility in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (KPEL News) - A tour given to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins in August is paying off huge dividends for a catfish processing facility in Breaux Bridge. Rep. Higgins is announcing a $7 million grant is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Guidry's Catfish & Processing Inc. on the Henderson Highway.
Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
Would You Allow a Robot to Serve You? Baton Rouge Restaurant in Testing Phase
Picture this: you are at your favorite restaurant and, instead of your usual server, a robot rolls up to take your order. A restaurant in Baton Rouge is testing the concept of using a robot as a server. According to Business Report, Rouj Creole restaurant on Bluebonnet is giving a...
We Now Know Why ‘Coach O’ Has Been Attending Ragin’ Cajuns Football Games
Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season. Throughout much of the 2022 football season, we've reported that Coach O has been in Lafayette for Caujns games and we may now know why. Sure, he loves football, but he has likely been here...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
Lafayette Native Daniel Cormier Shares Biggest Regret of his Hall of Fame UFC Career
Lafayette's own Daniel Cormier had an incredible MMA Career that earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. His 22-4 MMA record and multiple championships, including both the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships, made him a shoe in for the UFC Hall of Fame. Now at 43,...
