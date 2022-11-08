A tricky forecast for us between now and tomorrow late morning. This morning we have the remnants of Hurricane Nicole making it’s closest approach, which pushed a layer of mid to low -level moisture into the area mainly as light rain/drizzle for areas mainly eat of US Highway 45. To the west, we have the eastern side of the expanding sub-arctic air mass. At the surface, the front is set to move through by lunchtime. Until then, temperatures will likely rise into the mid 60s. Once we enter the arctic air mass, it will be a somewhat slow but gradual decline in temps through the remainder of the afternoon. By this evening temps should be falling into the mid to upper 40s.

1 DAY AGO