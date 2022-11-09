Read full article on original website
PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad
PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain’s final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. The French league leader takes on Auxerre on Sunday with Argentina star Lionel Messi, France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil’s Neymar all included before leaving for Qatar. Messi missed last weekend’s game against Lorient because of inflamation on his Achilles tendon. Mbappe also went off near the end with muscle fatigue. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has played only one hour of football since sustaining a hamstring injury on Sept. 18 but he is in the squad to face Auxerre.
Napoli beats Udinese 3-2 to go 11 points clear in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Napoli could end the year with a double-digit points lead at the top of Serie A. Goals from Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zieliński and Eljif Elmas saw Napoli beat Udinese 3-2 for its 11th straight league victory and open up a significant gap over its rivals. But it was a nervy finale for the home side following two late goals from substitutes Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardžić. The five teams immediately below Napoli don’t play until Sunday and four of them face each other. Napoli is guaranteed to spend the rest of the year at least eight points clear as Serie A pauses for the World Cup and the traditional winter break.
Motor racing-Russell the star of Sao Paulo's Saturday sprint
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - George Russell gave Mercedes a first win of the Formula One season in a Sao Paulo sprint on Saturday, with seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row for Sunday's grand prix.
Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges
LONDON (AP) — Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges. The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP. The ITIA says Zheng “is prohibited from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport.” The ban began Oct. 27. Zheng last played in a tournament in Egypt on Oct. 24.
