Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges
LONDON (AP) — Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges. The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP. The ITIA says Zheng “is prohibited from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport.” The ban began Oct. 27. Zheng last played in a tournament in Egypt on Oct. 24.
Wales 20 Argentina 13: Wayne Pivac’s side bounce back from New Zealand mauling to beat England’s conquerors
WALES bounced back in style from their fifty points mauling against New Zealand to grind out a richly-deserved victory against the dangerous Pumas. If Wayne Pivac’s team had suffered the same fate as England - who joined New Zealand and Australia among Argentina's 2022 victims last week - it would have piled the pressure on the Wales coach.
PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad
PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain’s final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. The French league leader takes on Auxerre on Sunday with Argentina star Lionel Messi, France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil’s Neymar all included before leaving for Qatar. Messi missed last weekend’s game against Lorient because of inflamation on his Achilles tendon. Mbappe also went off near the end with muscle fatigue. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has played only one hour of football since sustaining a hamstring injury on Sept. 18 but he is in the squad to face Auxerre.
