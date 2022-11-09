Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
No significant movement in District 1 race after county tallies only 26,000 of remaining 231,000 ballots
Riverside County continued to keep Palm Springs City Council District 1 candidates and their supporters on edge Friday, releasing a new count that factored in only 11% of the remaining ballots cast in the county’s General Election that concluded Tuesday. As of the latest tally Friday evening, roughly 205,000...
Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race
Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Riverside County’s Voter Turnout
It’s been nearly 48 hours since the polls closed. “It’s been busy,” Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer shared. “There’s still a lot of work going on here at that office.”. While voting has stopped, the election is still in full swing on Gateway...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results
Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
Porter, Levin, Foley, Increase Leads in Orange County
Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening.
Jeff Hewitt trails Yxstian Gutierrez for Riverside County Supervisor
Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was trailing Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez Wednesday in the race for the Fifth Supervisorial District — the only seat in contention on the Board of Supervisors. In the June primary, the two candidates were separated by a fraction of a percent after Beaumont...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
Latest Election Night Results on the High-Stakes OC Supervisor Races
Election night results were neck-and-neck in the key race for a controlling majority on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. Results as of 11:30 p.m. showed Democrat Katrina Foley’s lead narrowing to just 51% against Republican Pat Bates’ 49% in the critical 5th District race that will determine which party has a majority.
z1077fm.com
Preliminary Election Results for November 8, 2022
These are the preliminary results for the Federal, State, County, and City elections that impact residents of the Morongo Basin. These are not the final results, owing to the continued counting of provisional, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Z107.7 will continue to update this story as ballots continue to be counted. Projected winners are in italics.
orangejuiceblog.com
OC Election Results, Tue. 11/8, 8-11:30 p.m.
This post will go live at 7:59 p.m. on Election Night, and will quickly (after the first results show up fashionably late at 8:05 p.m.) be filled in with as many of tonight’s updates from the Registrar of Voters as will fit. Please bear in mind that these are the results for Orange County only, and that all statewide races and many Congressional and State Legislative races will have votes from other counties as well. We’ll have to get those totals from the Secretary of State’s office, and they may not come in all that quickly!
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department is seeking more volunteers for Chief’s Roundtable Committee
In 2020, the City of Fontana created a Police Chief’s Roundtable Committee and invited local residents to volunteer to participate. Chief Billy Green has been serving as the chief of police since May of 2018. During his tenure, in addition to public safety, he has made community engagement a priority. Creation of the roundtable was proposed by him to further that goal and as a reflection of his desire to see the Fontana Police Department continually improve and evolve with best practices.
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
LA County Sheriff candidates await election results
The countdown is on for incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as voting polls are now closed and election results begin to pour in. Villaneuva, who was elected LA County Sheriff in 2018, has drawn plenty of criticism during his tenure as the county's sheriff for his combative relationship with the county's board of supervisors and handling of investigations. Villaneuva is holding his Election Day festivities in Montebello.While a recent poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times showed the sheriff trialing Luna, Villanueva isn't putting much stock into the numbers. "The poll is what...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Beautify MoVal Community Day of Service
As your Mayor, there is no better feeling than to see the community take pride in our city. I have seen scores of residents do their part to keep Moreno Valley beautiful, from picking up litter to planting flowers and everything in between. That’s why I am excited to announce...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana A.B. Miller will keep “Rebel” mascot name but seeks community input on image rebranding
Fontana A.B. Miller High School is seeking additional community input via survey and town hall meetings as it undergoes the process to rebrand its Rebel mascot image, asking the question: “What mascot best represents A.B. Miller High School Rebels and its core values?”. A rebranding committee composed of students,...
