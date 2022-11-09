Shelter in desperate need of funds to care for kittens

CHISHOLM—For the second time in recent months, an unwanted litter of kittens was dumped off at the doorstep of at a local animal shelter.

Carrie Nelson, Manager of Precious Paws Humane Society, said on Oct. 31 shelter volunteers discovered eight baby kittens, estimated to be four-weeks-old or even younger, stuffed into a carrier under the mailbox outside the shelter. It’s suspected whoever left the kittens there did so sometime between 10:30 a.m. when the morning volunteers left after cleaning and 1:30 p.m. A video shows a vehicle had driven in and around the shelter numerous times waiting for the morning staff to leave, she noted.

“Each one that we took out was covered in fecal matter, goopy eyes that were almost sealed shut from conjunctivitis and starving for food,” read a description from the shelter contained in an online fundraiser.

The runt of the litter, a gray and white kitten, had to be fed with a syringe as it couldn’t eat on its own. The next morning the foster family that was caring for the runt noticed that he had difficulty breathing and brought him to an emergency veterinary clinic in Duluth where he was diagnosed with upper respiratory issues and was prescribed nasal sprays to keep its nasal passages open. Sadly, the kitten died.

The vet bill alone for the gray and white kitten was $350, according to the shelter.

Nelson said this past weekend the second youngest, a black kitten, required veterinary care. After receiving fluids, antibiotics, and a more nutrient rich formula, the kitten is back at a foster home, she said.

For at least the next eight weeks the kittens will need to be cared for and are in need of food (Fancy Feast wet kitten food and Purina dry kitten chow), milk replacer, and kitty litter. The kittens will all need to be vaccinated for rabies and distemper, spayed and neutered and microchipped as part of Precious Paws procedures.

Precious Paws is volunteer based shelter that receives funding from three local municipalities, Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Each of the cities pays per animal for stray, abandoned, sick or injured animals brought in by their police departments, according to the shelter.

“The monies we receive per animal is minimal and doesn’t cover the cost of medications, food, litter or any of the day-to-day things these animal require,” it states on the go-fund-me post. “We are glad that these animals are brought to us so we can begin their journeys to getting healthy and get new homes, however the majority of them come in with medical needs.”

There is an immediate need for funds to help cover the cost of the abandoned kittens including: veterinarian expenses, milk replacers, food and supplies, plus future veterinarian bills including spay and neuter. Donations of kitten food, milk replacer and kitty litter are also being accepted and can be dropped off by appointment.

For questions or more information, you can contact the shelter at 218-254-3300, or message them on Facebook.