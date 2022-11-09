Read full article on original website
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State holds on for 20-14 win against Iowa State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football got the win it desperately needed to end a two-game skid. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) held on late in a defensive battle to defeat Iowa State, 20-14, on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was ruled doubtful to play...
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 20, Iowa State 14
Nov. 12, 2022 | Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma | Attendance: 55,509. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 7-3, 4-3 Big 12 | Iowa State 4-6, 1-6 Big 12. In his first career start, freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy threw for 103 yards and a touchdown as he completed 5-of-12 pass attempts.
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been seven years since Oklahoma State last had a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will try to avoid that on Saturday as they welcome Iowa State to town. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) recently snapped a five-game losing skid — their longest winless streak since 2016 — with a victory over West Virginia in Ames.
