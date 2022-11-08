Read full article on original website
Scott completed many rescues as helicopter pilot
McGregor resident David Scott earned multiple commendations during his 22 years serving in the Army and Coast Guard, including air medals, distinguished flying crosses, a bronze star and purple heart. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
Students have ‘MORE’ opportunities to engage with school, communities
As his MORE project, senior Corbin McElwaine has established a shoe reselling business where he buys shoes cheaply through an app, then resells them to people either in person or online. He plans to use the profits to purchase and donate cleats to the MFL MarMac football program. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
Patsy M. Beers
Patsy Madeline Beers 84 of Eastman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at home with her family near her. Patsy was born March 13, 1938, the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Frazier) Kramer. She married her high school sweetheart Loyde Beers on June 11, 1960, and they began their life together farming and raising their six children. Patsy kept busy with the daily farm chores, feeding baby calves, as well as doing field work. She enjoyed sewing quilts, embroidering, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved playing softball and made sure the neighborhood kids had a coach. She found happiness in being outside and making sure the farm duties were taken care of. No one will ever top her homemade chicken and noodles. She loved everyone and worried enough for us all, friends and neighbors alike. Patsy was a silent supporter of her community, but you always knew she’d be there behind the scenes to help; whether it was handing out brats on the 4th of July or just going to see or help friends. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and community.
Marquette Post 305 has two living WWII veterans
Marquette American Legion Post #305 has two living World War II veterans, Orville Knapp and John C. “Jack” Elliott. Knapp enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 26, 1942, at Camp Dodge. He got into the Army Air Corps because he wanted to fly. He was the best...
