Patsy Madeline Beers 84 of Eastman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at home with her family near her. Patsy was born March 13, 1938, the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Frazier) Kramer. She married her high school sweetheart Loyde Beers on June 11, 1960, and they began their life together farming and raising their six children. Patsy kept busy with the daily farm chores, feeding baby calves, as well as doing field work. She enjoyed sewing quilts, embroidering, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved playing softball and made sure the neighborhood kids had a coach. She found happiness in being outside and making sure the farm duties were taken care of. No one will ever top her homemade chicken and noodles. She loved everyone and worried enough for us all, friends and neighbors alike. Patsy was a silent supporter of her community, but you always knew she’d be there behind the scenes to help; whether it was handing out brats on the 4th of July or just going to see or help friends. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and community.

EASTMAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO