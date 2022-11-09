Read full article on original website
Related
US Rep. ‘Chuy’ García joins race for Chicago mayor; Lightfoot camp accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Congress while Democratic majority at stake post-midterms
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García greets supporters after declaring his candidacy for Chicago mayor on Nov. 10, 2022. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune) U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García will make a second run for Chicago mayor, posing potentially the biggest challenge yet for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks a second term.
Map: See How Your County, District Voted in the Illinois Midterm Election
Although some races including Illinois Supreme court seats, have not yet been called and votes for the Illinois midterm election are still being counted, Illinois appears to remain blue as Democrats held onto more than a dozen Congressional seats, and retaining the governorship of the state. Use the map below...
KCRG.com
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4
Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
buzzfeednews.com
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Sen. Chuck Grassley defeats Democrat Mike Franken to win an 8th term representing Iowa
Explore more race results below. Sen. Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat challenger Mike Franken in Iowa's Senate race. Grassley's win means he'll have a historic 8th term that could keep him in office until age 95. Former President Donald Trump won Iowa by 8 points in 2020. Election 2022 Iowa Results...
Rep. Lauren Underwood claims victory against Scott Gryder in IL 14th Congressional District race
"I'm eager to get to work and look forward to serving this community," she said in her victory speech.
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies to energize Black vote while Darren Bailey touts Christian conservatism
On the final Sunday of the general election season, Illinois Democrats led by Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker aimed to energize Black voters to get to the polls while Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey promoted the Christian conservatism that is a basis of his campaign. The visit...
Charles Grassley elected to 8th term in US Senate, AP reports
Iowa’s longest-serving US Senator is returning to Washington, D.C. for another six years.
2022 Election Night: Delia Ramirez Becomes First Latina Congresswoman From Illinois
Delia Ramirez has defeated Republican Justin Burau and captured Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. With this victory, Ramirez will become the first Latina to represent Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives. “We just made history tonight,” Ramirez told supporters on Tuesday night. “To the people of Illinois: thank...
Rep. Ron Kind thanks fellow Democrats at election watch party
LA CROSSE (WKBT) Outgoing Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) thanked his Democratic colleagues and friends in a speech at the Democrats’ watch party at Pettibone Resort Tuesday night. Kind held Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat for 26 years but did not seek reelection this year. Before the watch party concluded the night of the midterms, Kind made sure to thank his...
Delia Ramirez wins IL 3rd District, becomes 1st in Congress with mixed citizenship status household
Delia Ramirez said she will be the only currently-elected member of Congress who has mixed citizenship status in her household. That is because her husband is a DACA recipient.
Daily Northwestern
Rep. Jan Schakowsky wins Illinois 9th Congressional district
U.S. House Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) won the congressional seat for Illinois’ 9th District with 70.5% of the vote and 87% of the vote in, securing her seat for the 13th consecutive election. Her Republican challenger, Max Rice, secured 29.5% of the vote. Schakowsky told The Daily she is...
Lauren Underwood Defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois' 14th District, NBC News Projects
Rep. Lauren Underwood has secured reelection in Illinois’ 14th Congressional district, beating out Republican challenger Scott Gryder, NBC News projects. Underwood, a registered nurse, was first elected to Congress in 2018 defeating incumbent Randy Hultgren in a pickup for Democrats. She faced a significant challenge in the 2020 race, edging out Jim Oberweis by less than 6,000 votes.
POLITICO
LaHood sees a GOP blowout
TGIF, Illinois. It's the last weekend before Election Day and the weather will only partially cooperate — rain Saturday and sun Sunday. Enjoy the door-knocking!. Republican Congressman Darin LaHood expects the GOP to capture an additional 20 seats in the House and maybe even 45, he says. Though our...
Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia launches Chicago mayoral campaign; can he make a runoff?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia officially kicked off his second run for mayor of Chicago on Thursday, joining the race as likely the most formidable challenger seeking to oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Garcia (D-Illinois), who is just two days removed from reelection to his third term in Congress on Tuesday night, released a campaign video Thursday morning – ahead of his formal announcement at Navy Pier – in which he noted the recent challenges of the pandemic, inflation, and racial unrest."Today Chicagoans are calling out for help. From crime to unemployment to affordable housing, there is so much...
Democrat Eric Sorensen Wins Open Seat For Illinois' 17th Congressional District
Democrat Eric Sorensen has defeated Republican Esther Joy King to win an open seat in Illinois' 17th congressional district, according to a projection from NBC News. The district includes the Quad Cities metropolitan area as well as parts of Bloomington, Normal, Peoria and Rockford. The seat is currently held by...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive...
Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House. Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.
Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to launch campaign for mayor on Thursday, sources say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, expected to sail to victory in his bid for a third term in Congress, plans to jump into the race for mayor of Chicago later this week. High-placed sources confirm Garcia will formally launch his campaign for mayor on Thursday. Garcia also...
Comments / 0