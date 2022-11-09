CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia officially kicked off his second run for mayor of Chicago on Thursday, joining the race as likely the most formidable challenger seeking to oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Garcia (D-Illinois), who is just two days removed from reelection to his third term in Congress on Tuesday night, released a campaign video Thursday morning – ahead of his formal announcement at Navy Pier – in which he noted the recent challenges of the pandemic, inflation, and racial unrest."Today Chicagoans are calling out for help. From crime to unemployment to affordable housing, there is so much...

