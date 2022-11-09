ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

US Rep. ‘Chuy’ García joins race for Chicago mayor; Lightfoot camp accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Congress while Democratic majority at stake post-midterms

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García greets supporters after declaring his candidacy for Chicago mayor on Nov. 10, 2022. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune) U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García will make a second run for Chicago mayor, posing potentially the biggest challenge yet for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks a second term.
CHICAGO, IL
KCRG.com

Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4

Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
IOWA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Rep. Ron Kind thanks fellow Democrats at election watch party

LA CROSSE (WKBT) Outgoing Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) thanked his Democratic colleagues and friends in a speech at the Democrats’ watch party at Pettibone Resort Tuesday night. Kind held Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat for 26 years but did not seek reelection this year. Before the watch party concluded the night of the midterms, Kind made sure to thank his...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Northwestern

Rep. Jan Schakowsky wins Illinois 9th Congressional district

U.S. House Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) won the congressional seat for Illinois’ 9th District with 70.5% of the vote and 87% of the vote in, securing her seat for the 13th consecutive election. Her Republican challenger, Max Rice, secured 29.5% of the vote. Schakowsky told The Daily she is...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Lauren Underwood Defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois' 14th District, NBC News Projects

Rep. Lauren Underwood has secured reelection in Illinois’ 14th Congressional district, beating out Republican challenger Scott Gryder, NBC News projects. Underwood, a registered nurse, was first elected to Congress in 2018 defeating incumbent Randy Hultgren in a pickup for Democrats. She faced a significant challenge in the 2020 race, edging out Jim Oberweis by less than 6,000 votes.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

LaHood sees a GOP blowout

TGIF, Illinois. It's the last weekend before Election Day and the weather will only partially cooperate — rain Saturday and sun Sunday. Enjoy the door-knocking!. Republican Congressman Darin LaHood expects the GOP to capture an additional 20 seats in the House and maybe even 45, he says. Though our...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia launches Chicago mayoral campaign; can he make a runoff?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia officially kicked off his second run for mayor of Chicago on Thursday, joining the race as likely the most formidable challenger seeking to oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Garcia (D-Illinois), who is just two days removed from reelection to his third term in Congress on Tuesday night, released a campaign video Thursday morning – ahead of his formal announcement at Navy Pier – in which he noted the recent challenges of the pandemic, inflation, and racial unrest."Today Chicagoans are calling out for help. From crime to unemployment to affordable housing, there is so much...
CHICAGO, IL
1390 Granite City Sports

Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House. Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy