theevreport.com
HVS Unveils All-New Hydrogen-Electric Commercial Vehicle
Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) is a new UK-based hydrogen vehicle emerging OEM and an innovator in the heavy commercial vehicle segment. Glasgow – Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle innovator, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), has today laid out its plans to disrupt the haulage industry, unveiling a clean-sheet-designed hydrogen commercial vehicle.
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Connected Сars and IoT Affect the Auto Industry
What are the obstacles that autonomous vehicles will have to pass through?. Without a doubt, fully autonomous vehicles will not be available anytime soon. Nonetheless, you may expect to see a proliferation of 5G-connected electric vehicles. Smart cars that can gather data from their surroundings and share it with the cloud are becoming increasingly common.
todaysemobility.com
Comau building battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau was selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all. Comau is supplying ACC with the expertise and equipment needed to automate manufacturing of the next-generation EV batteries.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
Ford exec rings alarm bell on EV charging and battery raw materials challenges
Ford Motor Co. chief electrification officer Doug Field shared some of his thoughts on potential bottlenecks that could be faced by electric vehicles today. According to Field, some of these constraints are inadequate charging networks and the limited availability of battery raw materials. Field shared his comments at an EV...
hypebeast.com
Google and Renault Are Collaborating to Build a "Software-Defined Vehicle"
Google and French automobile manufacturer Renault first teamed up in 2018 to work on cloud computing. As part of Renault’s aim to undergo a “digital transformation,” the two companies will be expanding and accelerating their partnership to develop a “software defined vehicle” (SDV). While it’s...
ctemag.com
Helping electric vehicle manufacturers compete
“It’s competition,” said the American businessman John Mackey, “that forces companies to get out of their complacency.”. We are seeing this in the global electric vehicle (EV) markets. Manufacturers must produce lighter and more compact EV transmissions from tough materials such as low-alloy steels — and those that rely on traditional manufacturing processes risk falling behind. Mats Wennmo, Global Automotive Transmission Manager at the metal cutting specialist Sandvik Coromant, explains why power skiving is crucial for competitive manufacturing.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Eni, Leonardo Cooperating On Aerospace Decarbonization Projects
Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives in the aerospace sector. — Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives, with the aim of boosting the energy transition and decarbonizing their operations.
Electric Cars Are Already Strengthening The Grid Thanks To V2G Technology
The State of California sent shockwaves across the country when it announced the sale of gas-powered vehicles will be outlawed by 2035, mimicking, to a large degree, the new resolutions brought forward by the European Union. The State of New York has similar ambitions. This has led many to believe that the power grid will be doomed in the near future and simply overburdened by the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
theevreport.com
Mullen Enters into Agreement with Newgate Motor Group to Distribute Mullen I-GO in Ireland and United Kingdom
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Humanoid robots could generate $154 billion in revenue over next 15 years, Goldman Sachs reports
The investment giant was inspired by Tesla’s Optimus to conduct the report.
US News and World Report
VW South Africa Looks to Asia, Latam as Europe Shifts to EVs
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen's South Africa unit aims to develop new markets for its petrol and diesel cars in Asia and Latin America, its managing director said, as Europe restricts sales as part of a shift to electric vehicles. Three quarters of cars produced by South Africa's auto industry, which...
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials & Audi launch consumer battery recycling program for household electronics
Redwood Materials is teaming up with Audi to make it easier for consumers to recycle household devices that have a lithium-ion battery. In September, Redwood launched its Consumer Recycling Program and asked consumers to recycle the devices in their homes. Some of these devices range from electric toothbrushes, electric shavers, robot vacuums, and rechargeable TV remotes.
Unprecedented Global Chip Shortage Pushes Electric Vehicle Delays Into Years
Electric vehicles have gained a lot of traction recently, as they’ve become both cheaper to produce and more accessible to the general public. Some electric vehicle companies are even rumored to be at least doubling their production shortly, which has led to an unprecedented global shortage of chips that power electric cars—which could delay those companies from reaching their goals.
