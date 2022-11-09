* Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 27.6% increase in revenue to C$55.318 million from C$43.34 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is C$5.39​, above​ its last closing price of $0.62. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.09 -0.12 Missed -39.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.12 -0.08 Beat 29.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 ​​Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Missed -61 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 Missed -118.2 ​ Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -87.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 21:03 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

