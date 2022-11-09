Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 mln
(Adds details on deal, executive comment) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Friday it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash. The information company has been partnering since April with 20-year-old SurePrep, whose products and solutions...
kalkinemedia.com
Analysis-FTX meltdown sparks investor rethink of battered crypto market
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A week of turmoil culminating in major crypto exchange FTX filing for bankruptcy has left investors questioning the viability of a sector already bruised by the bitcoin bubble bursting and closures of key market players. The collapse of several crypto lenders, including Celsius and Voyager, major tokens...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting. Meta on Wednesday announced about 11,000 job cuts, or 13% of its workforce, the first mass layoffs in the company's...
kalkinemedia.com
Sales of Scentre Group’s business partners jump AU$3.5 billion post COVID
The sales of Scentre Group’s business partners were up by AU$2.7 billion in Q3 FY22 compared with 2021. Scentre Group has invested AU$355 million in the Westfield Knox shopping centre. Australia-based Scentre Group’s (ASX:SCG) Westfield operations have witnessed an AU$3.5 billion increase in sales this year compared with the...
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that 54% of the 11,000 jobs it cut earlier this week were business roles and the rest were in technology. Executives speaking during a during an employee townhall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, also said the company was exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatches.
kalkinemedia.com
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Aveva Group Says Schneider Electric Raised Offer for Co
* AVEVA GROUP PLC SCHNEIDER ELEC. SE - INCREASED AND FINAL RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER. * AVEVA - PROPOSED DEAL FOR 3,225 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH AVEVA SHARE. * AVEVA - UNDER TERMS AVEVA SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 3,225 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH AVEVA SHARE. * AVEVA...
kalkinemedia.com
Skylight Health Group Inc expected to post a loss of 15 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Skylight Health Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 16. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 49.8% increase in revenue to C$18.274 million from C$12.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Skylight Health Group Inc is for a loss of 15 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Skylight Health Group Inc is C$2, above its last closing price of C$0.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.19 -0.19 -0.13 Beat 30.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.17 -0.21 Missed -23.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.12 -0.09 Beat 27.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 Met -4.7 Jun. -0.06 -0.06 -0.11 Missed -91.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.05 -0.06 Missed -20 Dec. 31 2020 0.00 -0.02 -0.30 Missed -1,701 .8 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 Met 0 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 01:44 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Stelco Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of C$2.01 a share - Earnings Preview
* Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 15. * The Hamilton Ontario Ontario-based company is expected to report a 41.1% decrease in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc is for earnings of C$2.01 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Stelco Holdings Inc is C$43.25, above its last closing price of C$41.47. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed -19.6 Mar. 31 2022 3.97 3.97 2.88 Missed -27.5 Dec. 31 2021 5.89 6.02 8.17 Beat 35.7 Sep. 30 2021 4.08 5.22 7.08 Beat 35.5 Jun. 3.79 3.77 3.52 Missed -6.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 2.08 2.08 0.88 Missed -57.7 Dec. 31 2020 0.30 0.37 -0.74 Missed -298.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.45 -0.46 -0.36 Beat 22.2 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Third Quarter Results For 2022
Nov 11 (Reuters) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust:. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2022. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - QTRLY FFO PER UNIT WITH ADJUSTMENTS AND EXCLUDING VARIOUS ANOMALOUS ITEMS $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 27.6% increase in revenue to C$55.318 million from C$43.34 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is C$5.39, above its last closing price of $0.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.09 -0.12 Missed -39.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.12 -0.08 Beat 29.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Missed -61 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 Missed -118.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -87.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 21:03 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while the...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 edges higher as China's easing of COVID curbs boosts miners
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, as commodity-linked stocks rose after China eased some of its COVID-19 curbs, although the gains were limited after data showed Britain's economy contracted in the third quarter.
Comments / 0