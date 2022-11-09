Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Strike (ASX:STX) takes over next-gen energy firm Warrego (ASX:WGO)
Strike Energy joins hands with Warrego Energy at an agreed merger ratio. The Strike shareholders will acquire 72% of Warrego Energy at a share exchange rate of 0.7750. Under the agreement terms, Warrego shareholders will receive the full value of its Spanish assets. Australian low-carbon energy business Strike Energy Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc <EGLX.TO>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
11 November 2022 09:42 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -8 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to a loss of -7 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -8 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -7 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is C$5.81. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$55.32 million from C$43.34 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 17.50 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -10 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.12 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.08 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 09:42 p.m..
parktelegraph.com
Analysts Point To New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Growth In The Future
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.03, or 0.05%, to $55.05. The New Fortress Energy Inc. has recorded 82,458 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that New Fortress Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Soared Today
The broader market saw big gains in Thursday's trading thanks to consumer price index data showing lower-than-anticipated inflation in October. Slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to shift away from additional interest rate hikes, which would be great news for Palantir. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today
The maker of premium coolers reported a 20% increase in sales year over year. Revenue and earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates, sending the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kalkinemedia.com
Stelco Holdings Inc <STLC.TO>: Profits of C$2.01 per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 12:47 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to C$2.01 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.71 to C$2.23 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", two "Buy", four "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 4.64 percent from C$1.92. Estimates ranged from a high of C$2.30 to a low of C$1.50. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is currently unavailable. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is C$44.54. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$2.01 per share implies a loss of 73.53 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$7.6 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed Mar. 31 2022 3.97 2.88 Missed Dec. 31 2021 6.02 8.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 5.22 7.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 12:47 a.m..
tipranks.com
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
kalkinemedia.com
Sales of Scentre Group’s business partners jump AU$3.5 billion post COVID
The sales of Scentre Group’s business partners were up by AU$2.7 billion in Q3 FY22 compared with 2021. Scentre Group has invested AU$355 million in the Westfield Knox shopping centre. Australia-based Scentre Group’s (ASX:SCG) Westfield operations have witnessed an AU$3.5 billion increase in sales this year compared with the...
kalkinemedia.com
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
Oil producer Ithaca shares sink in UK's largest IPO of 2022
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022.
NASDAQ
Sandvik (SDVKY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.76, changing hands as high as $19.03 per share. Sandvik AB shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
NASDAQ
CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
Why EQRx Shares Dropped 28.62% on Thursday
EQRx was founded in 2020 and still has $1.5 billion in cash. The company pushed back the development of Aumolertinib until 2027. The clinical-stage biotech isn't profitable yet and lost $85.1 million in the quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
kalkinemedia.com
Thoughtworks Holding Inc expected to post earnings of 11cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Thoughtworks Holding Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Chicago Illinois-based company is expected to report a 14.9% increase in revenue to $327.542 million from $285.05 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc is for earnings of 11 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc is $16, above its last closing price of $8.24. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.11 0.11 0.11 Met -1.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.12 0.12 0.13 Beat 9.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.09 0.09 0.09 Met -0.4 Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.10 0.14 Beat 43 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 17:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Comments / 0