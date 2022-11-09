Lois Jasso passed away on November 5, 2022. She was born to James and Ada Kennedy in Franklin, Tennessee. Lois was a hard-working loving wife and mother. She was a sweet friend and loved by many. Lois spent many years as a factory worker in Franklin Tennessee. She dedicated her time to her family and was a great listener. Lois was quiet but once she spoke you knew it was going to be good. In her free time she loved to play with puzzles and read a good book. Lois will always live in our hearts.

