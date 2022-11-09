Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
BGA's fall entrepreneurial set for Nov. 17
Battle Ground Academy will host its fall entrepreneurial event, Ignite Series: Impact of Venture Capital in the Nashville Area, on November 17. The event will feature a panel discussion with Mployer Advisor Founder and CEO Brian Freeman, Altitude Ventures Managing Partner Landon Gibbs, Relevance Ventures Founding Member and GP Managing Partner Cameron Newton and LaunchTN Chief Investment Officer Monique Villa, while Strategos Partner Rod Berger will serve as moderator.
williamsonhomepage.com
Goodwill’s Impact Awards Luncheon
Goodwill’s Impact Awards Luncheon was held at the Music City Center to support the charitable organization’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment. The event was presented by Pinnacle and Amazon, chaired by Carrington Fox and Deena Drummond, and emceed by NewsChannel 5 Anchor Rhori Johnston.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood announces holiday events
The City of Brentwood will host a variety of holiday events in December. According to a city news release, the 24th annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 5. at 5:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, featuring remarks from city leaders and a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lois Jasso
Lois Jasso passed away on November 5, 2022. She was born to James and Ada Kennedy in Franklin, Tennessee. Lois was a hard-working loving wife and mother. She was a sweet friend and loved by many. Lois spent many years as a factory worker in Franklin Tennessee. She dedicated her time to her family and was a great listener. Lois was quiet but once she spoke you knew it was going to be good. In her free time she loved to play with puzzles and read a good book. Lois will always live in our hearts.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: CPA, Lipscomb Academy advance, Brentwood, Fairview, Ensworth eliminated
Week two of the TSSAA state playoffs took place on Friday night with teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area suiting up for a potential run at a state championship trophy. Let's take a look at the scores from Friday night's state playoff action. Smith County 28 Fairview 6.
williamsonhomepage.com
Howard Don Fields
Howard Don Fields, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 7, 2022. Don began his career in Nashville in the early 1950s – first working in advertising for Harvey’s Department Store and later Loveman’s Department Store until its closing in 1960. At that time, he began freelancing. He was involved in film making and illustrations for religious publishing houses and ad agencies. Many of his illustrations were children’s books, Bibles, and adult Sunday School literature. He retired in 2008.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy advances to DII-AAA semifinals with dominating win over Pope John Paul
On a chilly night in the quarterfinal round of the Division-II Class AAA division of the TSSAA football playoffs was a matchup that was all too familiar. A year ago Pope John Paul came into Brentwood Academy, winning the game on a field goal. Tonight, the Eagles found a different outcome, winning 38-7.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville moves to 12-0 in high-scoring second-round win over White County
The Nolensville defense forced three turnovers and running back Samson Johnson ran for three scores to lead the Knights to a 56-36 win over White County in 5A second round TSSAA football action Friday night. Johnson was part of a four-headed monster offensively that included quarterback Coby Walton as well...
Comments / 0