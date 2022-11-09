ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGA's fall entrepreneurial set for Nov. 17

Battle Ground Academy will host its fall entrepreneurial event, Ignite Series: Impact of Venture Capital in the Nashville Area, on November 17. The event will feature a panel discussion with Mployer Advisor Founder and CEO Brian Freeman, Altitude Ventures Managing Partner Landon Gibbs, Relevance Ventures Founding Member and GP Managing Partner Cameron Newton and LaunchTN Chief Investment Officer Monique Villa, while Strategos Partner Rod Berger will serve as moderator.
Goodwill’s Impact Awards Luncheon

Goodwill’s Impact Awards Luncheon was held at the Music City Center to support the charitable organization’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment. The event was presented by Pinnacle and Amazon, chaired by Carrington Fox and Deena Drummond, and emceed by NewsChannel 5 Anchor Rhori Johnston.
Brentwood announces holiday events

The City of Brentwood will host a variety of holiday events in December. According to a city news release, the 24th annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 5. at 5:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, featuring remarks from city leaders and a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers.
Lois Jasso

Lois Jasso passed away on November 5, 2022. She was born to James and Ada Kennedy in Franklin, Tennessee. Lois was a hard-working loving wife and mother. She was a sweet friend and loved by many. Lois spent many years as a factory worker in Franklin Tennessee. She dedicated her time to her family and was a great listener. Lois was quiet but once she spoke you knew it was going to be good. In her free time she loved to play with puzzles and read a good book. Lois will always live in our hearts.
Howard Don Fields

Howard Don Fields, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 7, 2022. Don began his career in Nashville in the early 1950s – first working in advertising for Harvey’s Department Store and later Loveman’s Department Store until its closing in 1960. At that time, he began freelancing. He was involved in film making and illustrations for religious publishing houses and ad agencies. Many of his illustrations were children’s books, Bibles, and adult Sunday School literature. He retired in 2008.
