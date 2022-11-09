Read full article on original website
Related
'Literally gasping for air' | Doctors, parents on high alert with flu season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu activity continues to pick up across the country, and South Carolina is one of four states experiencing the highest spread, new data from the CDC shows. North Carolina is also seeing high flu activity, with doctors' offices being swamped with patients. The biggest rise in...
wccbcharlotte.com
CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas
ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
Rising costs hitting older North Carolinians exceptionally hard
While the percentage of older Americans in poverty has increased, so too has the number who have headed back to work.
asheville.com
First Flu-Associated Death of Buncombe County Resident Reported
Buncombe County Health and Human Services was recently notified of the first reported flu-associated death of a Buncombe County resident during the 2022–23 flu season. To protect the privacy of the family, no other information will be provided. “We are saddened to lose a community member to the flu,”...
WLOS.com
Nearly $6 million heads to Buncombe County for school security upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools was awarded nearly $6 million from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. The money will go to make security and safety enhancements on campuses across the school system. “That just allows for a more efficient operational response if...
WLOS.com
AG Stein files brief asking court to allow lawsuit against HCA to move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is voicing support for a lawsuit against HCA. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Stein filed a brief asking the district court to allow the lawsuit to move forward. The antitrust suit was filed by local municipalities that included Asheville and...
Look who has NC unclaimed cash! Check your name, your favorite organization or church
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend, we say thank you to veterans for their service, and thank you to their families who often sacrificed time at home so their military loved one could serve. What’s a better thank you, than finding them free money?. “We have found tens of...
wncw.org
"Canton Woman's Lawsuit Will Test Covid Immunity Law for Healthcare Providers"
Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Cory Vaillancourt, talked to More to the Story about Canton resident Ashley Smathers. Smathers blames Mission Hospital for the now serious health conditions of her baby, who was delivered at the hospital in 2020. Cory explains how a bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly pertains to this lawsuit that seeks a number of listed damages. This interview originally aired on Oct. 5, 2022.
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
Be aware: Bats are back to North Carolina
Halloween was the talk of the town but it is over. This is the time of the year when people are busy celebrating events and preparing for Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
N. Carolina County Elects College Student as Tax Collector
Voters in Haywood County, North Carolina, went to the polls on Tuesday, where among options for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and various state offices, they also had options for more local and county positions. The voters have spoken, and have elected a 21 year-old senior at the University of...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
NC inmate taken back into custody
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He is originally from Madison County, which is in the western part of the state.
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma
Lolly believes in a dog-help-dog world. In Nov. 2021, the innocent canine was one of the over 500 dogs that the ASPCA rescued from deplorable conditions at an Iowa puppy mill. Now, she is a "helper dog" at the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in Weaverville, North Carolina, where she helps guide fearful dogs through new activities.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
FOX Carolina
SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
WLOS.com
Pedestrian struck on Hendersonville Road in critical condition, investigation underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during rainy conditions Thursday night, Nov. 10, at a busy Buncombe County intersection. A spokesperson for APD said a report came in at about 6:18 p.m. Thursday of a pedestrian being struck by a...
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
Family remembers son after remains found in NC
The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday.
Comments / 0