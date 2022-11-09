ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccbcharlotte.com

CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas

ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
asheville.com

First Flu-Associated Death of Buncombe County Resident Reported

Buncombe County Health and Human Services was recently notified of the first reported flu-associated death of a Buncombe County resident during the 2022–23 flu season. To protect the privacy of the family, no other information will be provided. “We are saddened to lose a community member to the flu,”...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wncw.org

"Canton Woman's Lawsuit Will Test Covid Immunity Law for Healthcare Providers"

Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Cory Vaillancourt, talked to More to the Story about Canton resident Ashley Smathers. Smathers blames Mission Hospital for the now serious health conditions of her baby, who was delivered at the hospital in 2020. Cory explains how a bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly pertains to this lawsuit that seeks a number of listed damages. This interview originally aired on Oct. 5, 2022.
CANTON, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cpapracticeadvisor.com

N. Carolina County Elects College Student as Tax Collector

Voters in Haywood County, North Carolina, went to the polls on Tuesday, where among options for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and various state offices, they also had options for more local and county positions. The voters have spoken, and have elected a 21 year-old senior at the University of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC inmate taken back into custody

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He is originally from Madison County, which is in the western part of the state.
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX Carolina

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
GREENWOOD, SC

