Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville sees 92% jump in housing inventory since October ’21
If you’re waiting to buy a home in Middle Tennessee, you’re in good company. But real estate experts say you could be missing out on a major opportunity.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.79M Stylish Home Features Tons of Updated Appeals Throughout in Brentwood, TN
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac and recently added decorative features with chic now available for sale. This home located at 6205 Mapleton Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,442 square feet of living spaces. Call J. Daniel Long (615 727-2311) – Keller Williams Realty (615 425-3600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill
This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
cushmanwakefield.com
Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch
Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
fox17.com
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st-annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday all for a good cause.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
Renderings give more detailed look at proposed Titans stadium
New renderings are providing a more detailed look into the plans for the new Titans stadium in Nashville.
First look inside $15,000-a-night luxury suite, restaurant with Michelin-star chef at Four Seasons Nashville
News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the Four Seasons' presidential suite, as well as check out the hotel's restaurant, featuring a Michelin-star chef.
fox17.com
Global Mall Study launches master plan, aims to help future development in Antioch area
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Planning Department will officially launch the master planning process for the Global Mall Study on next week aimed at transforming the Antioch community. The launch, which will create a roadmap for future development based on community priorities in the Antioch area, will take...
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
