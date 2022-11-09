ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

luxury-houses.net

This $2.79M Stylish Home Features Tons of Updated Appeals Throughout in Brentwood, TN

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac and recently added decorative features with chic now available for sale. This home located at 6205 Mapleton Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,442 square feet of living spaces. Call J. Daniel Long (615 727-2311) – Keller Williams Realty (615 425-3600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Maury County Source

5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
SPRING HILL, TN
cushmanwakefield.com

Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch

Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

