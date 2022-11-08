Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Related
wrtv.com
Woman killed, man hurt in shooting on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and a man who was later arrested was hurt after they were both shot Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, police say. Investigators believe both people were wounded during a shootout. The man has been named a suspect in the woman's death, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
wrtv.com
Man dies after fire at Bloomington assisted living community
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Coroner says one man died from his injuries after a fire at a Bloomington assisted living community. The fire happened Saturday morning at Evergreen Village, located off of S. Heirloom Drive. Coroner Joani Stalcup identified the man as Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington. Harper's...
wrtv.com
Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo
KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
wrtv.com
Working For You: Crosswalk repainted for IHA residents
INDIANAPOLIS — A faded crosswalk, speeding drivers and heavy traffic had several residents at two IHA downtown properties scared to cross a downtown street. WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson is working for you and took those concerns to the city. The city stepped in and the crosswalk was repainted. "I am...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
wrtv.com
Nuggets player robbed during visit to Indiana for game against Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. was robbed while staying at an Indy hotel this week as the team played the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, according to multiple reports. Around $8,000 in cash, two Louis Vuitton designer bags, a gold bracelet and a bible were stolen from...
wrtv.com
Merry Movie Nights events taking place in Indianapolis, Lawrence throughout December
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartland Film is hoping to bring some holiday cheer to Central Indiana with a new mini movie series. Merry Movie Nights will bring eight holiday films to the Athenaeum in Downtown Indianapolis and the Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort. Each film ticket includes free hot...
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
Comments / 0