Indianapolis, IN

Woman killed, man hurt in shooting on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and a man who was later arrested was hurt after they were both shot Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, police say. Investigators believe both people were wounded during a shootout. The man has been named a suspect in the woman's death, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man dies after fire at Bloomington assisted living community

BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Coroner says one man died from his injuries after a fire at a Bloomington assisted living community. The fire happened Saturday morning at Evergreen Village, located off of S. Heirloom Drive. Coroner Joani Stalcup identified the man as Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington. Harper's...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
KOKOMO, IN
Working For You: Crosswalk repainted for IHA residents

INDIANAPOLIS — A faded crosswalk, speeding drivers and heavy traffic had several residents at two IHA downtown properties scared to cross a downtown street. WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson is working for you and took those concerns to the city. The city stepped in and the crosswalk was repainted. "I am...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

