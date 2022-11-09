Pet of The Week

Related
Shelter in desperate need of funds to care for kittens
CHISHOLM—For the second time in recent months, an unwanted litter of kittens was dumped off at the doorstep of at a local animal shelter. Carrie Nelson, Manager of Precious Paws Humane Society, said on Oct. 31 shelter volunteers discovered eight baby kittens, estimated to be four-weeks-old or even younger, stuffed into a carrier under the mailbox outside the shelter. It’s suspected whoever left the kittens there did so sometime between 10:30 a.m. when the morning volunteers left after cleaning and 1:30 p.m. A video shows...
Mesabi Tribune
Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.comhttps://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//
Comments / 0