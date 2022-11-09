Pet of The Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llnw0_0j4UIalh00

Natalie is a 13-week-old Domestic Longhair kitten who loves to play and run with her siblings. She is super curious and loves to explore, cuddle and hug.

For more information or to make an appointment to meet Natalie call Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300.

Virginia, MN
