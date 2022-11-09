Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Christine ‘Kaycee’ Hoffman Benninghoven, 1946-2022
Karen Christine “Kaycee” Hoffman Benninghoven sadly passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 75 in Eureka from heart failure. Kaycee, originally of Indiana, was the second of three children and grew up on her family’s farm where they raised beagles, chickens and pigs. Her childhood nickname was Happy, because she was full of joy. After high school she joined the US Navy and soon meet her husband of 50 years, Theodore Benninghoven. She was honorable discharged from the Navy after becoming pregnant with their first of three daughters. They spent many of their years in the Navy overseas in Guam and Hawaii. They later retired to Eureka to be close to family where she was a resident for over 32 years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his eclectic local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson takes us on a tour of the Timber Heritage Association’s up-and-coming rail and logging museum on the Samoa Peninsula. “The Humboldt County-based Timber Heritage Association has...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Peer Coach III
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.11-$19.39 Closes: 11/30/22 Under limited supervision; performs the most complex peer coaching activities which include working with transitional age youth that are more at risk for repeating or engaging in high risk activities; provides lead direction, and/or training to a group of peer coaches supporting and assisting clients who are receiving social or health and human services; and performs related work as assigned.
kymkemp.com
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds of Eureka High Students Stage Walkout in Support of Beloved Administrator, and They Say His Departure is Part of a Troubling Trend
At 11:20 Monday morning, roughly 300 Eureka High School students walked out of class and marched up the block to the district administration building, where they proceeded to shout chants and hold up banners in support of a departed administrator. “We want Ed! We want Ed! We want Ed!” the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET the COMMUNITY AMBASSADORS! The Green-Vested Emissaries Repping Arcata’s Newest Community Service Program are Cleaning Up Downtown
For Alexandra Robertson, the best part of her job is connecting with Arcata’s unhoused community. Having struggled with mental health issues and homelessness in the past, Robertson knows the importance of making people in that position feel comfortable and cared for. “I know how important it is to just...
New trail in Del Norte County in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa people
News Release Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation (“Nation”) and Redwood National and State Parks (Parks) are excited to announce the completion of a new trail in Del Norte County. The trail is named Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm, which translates to High-Status-Stream/River Trail. The ...
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Mendocino Coast; Southwestern Mendocino Interior
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Temperatures as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Ferndale’s Ryan Farmer Takes First Place in World Championship Street Luge Competition in Argentina
Did you know the world’s No. 1 downhill street luge competitor lives right here in Humboldt County?. Ferndale resident Ryan Farmer took first place in the men’s finals for downhill street luge in the 2022 World Skate Games World Championships in Argentina this week, making him the top competitor in the world.
kymkemp.com
Crash off Hwy 255
At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Freeze Warning
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
lostcoastoutpost.com
