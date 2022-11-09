Over 15 years ago, Dr. Patricia Leavy first published Method Meets Art, the groundbreaking text that propelled arts-based research into legitimacy around the world. She followed up in 2010 by coining the term “social fiction” to denote fiction that is grounded in scholarly research. The term, and practice, has since been widely taken up and served as the basis for journal special issues, conference panels, a zine, a book series, and countless theses and published books. During this time, Dr. Leavy has been writing her own fiction as a means of addressing and teaching sociological subject matter both within and outside of the academy. She’s published over a dozen works of fiction and received a slew of awards in the process. She’s just released Re/Invention: Methods of Social Fiction, the first textbook to explain what social fiction is and how to do it. We’ve spoken with Dr. Leavy many times over the years and recently had a chance to chat about her new book, which some are calling an instant classic.

