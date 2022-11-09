Read full article on original website
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
'The Calling' infuses the detective drama with spirituality
Jeff Wilbusch plays a detective guided by empathy and religious belief in the series created and written by David E. Kelley. David Daniel has a look.
Upworthy
25 illustrations of relatable everyday life situations by an 'unapologetically feminist' artist
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. When artist Xan started illustrating her everyday life experiences through her Promptlypaneled comics, she wanted to capture the essence of what she goes through as a woman in the 21st century. As it turns out, her seemingly boring everyday life comics—showing the good, the bad and the weird—perfectly represent the modern-day woman, who is still fighting for equal rights and basic respect. "I tend to make comics based on my own experiences. Working as a server, being a woman, dealing with (the aftermath of) the pandemic... I'm an unapologetic feminist and as such, if I had to pick one overarching theme, it's an ever-present veil of feminism," Xan told Bored Panda.
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest
Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
Slipped Disc
On Kristallnacht, a new look at German music under the Nazis
Berlin last night hosted the cinema premiere of ‘Klassik unterm Hakenkreuz’. In English: Music under the Swastika — The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz’. The federal minister for culture, Claudia Roth, was among those in attendance. Written and directed by Christian Berger, the Deutsche Wele...
Vice
The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice
When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
qhubonews.com
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Harper's Bazaar
The Hair Tales Examines the Stories Behind Black Womanhood
Every woman has a hair story. No matter the texture, the length, whether it’s healthy or damaged, all Black women can tell you the stories of their lives through their hair. In the new Oprah Winfrey Network and Hulu original series The Hair Tales, host and executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews the current generation of hair icons about their lives through the lens of their crowns. The episodes—which feature guests including Winfrey (another of the show’s executive producers), Issa Rae, and Representative Ayanna Pressley—go to depths that speak to every Black woman’s soul, touching on the personal, the familial, and even the political throughout their conversations.
Dagny Corcoran, Influential Art Book Dealer and L.A. Socialite, Dies at 77
Dangy Corcoran, a dealer whose influence loomed large in the L.A. art scene, has died at 77. Marian Goodman Gallery, where Corcoran was employed as director of books and multiples, announced her passing in an Instagram post. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dagny Corcoran,” read the post. “A force of the Los Angeles art scene, Dagny gained recognition for her entrepreneurship behind the independent bookstore Art Catalogues, specializing in current and out-of-print exhibition catalogues and publications on modern art, architecture, and photography.” A representative for the gallery confirmed that Corcoran had been diagnosed...
Michigan Daily
Joji’s ‘Smithereens’ is a lackluster statement, but shows improvement
George Miller has always been an enigma. After blowing up on YouTube in the early 2010s through his “Filthy Frank” character, he began releasing rap-oriented music as Pink Guy, a pink bodysuit-donning, absurdist side character whose songs have become sort of an archetype (in my mind, at least) of the worst of 2010s edgy internet humor. Largely obscured, however, was his other project, Joji, under which he released “serious” music, and which became his main musical outlet with his 2017 debut EP, In Tongues.
To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf audiobook review – Ruth Wilson captures the writer’s rhythms
The bare bones of Virginia Woolf’s 1927 novel sound a little unprepossessing: it begins shortly before the first world war with a young boy, James Ramsay, asking his parents if they can visit the lighthouse near the family’s summer house on the Isle of Skye, after which a discussion about the weather ensues. It goes on to chronicle a day in the life of the Ramsay parents, their eight children and their gaggle of house guests, who include a young artist, Lily Briscoe, who is painting Mrs Ramsay’s portrait; a prickly young philosopher, Charles Tansley, who announces “women can’t write, women can’t paint”; and the kindly Mr Bankes, a botanist who Mrs Ramsay hopes will marry Lily.
Michigan Daily
‘Enola Holmes 2’: Breaking the fourth wall and the glass ceiling, one case at a time
“Enola Holmes 2” opens with the classic “You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation” trope. As one of the few movie clichés I have yet to tire of, it speaks to how “Enola Holmes 2” is able to be charming despite its imitative nature as both a sequel and spin-off of the “Sherlock Holmes” universe.
INTERVIEW: Director Lorcan Finnegan Talks His Inspiration for ‘Nocebo’
Nocebo truly is a movie that will leave you questioning not only elements about yourself but whether anything you know is true. Reminiscent of the actuality of the nocebo effect, which is centered around negative thinking, the film brings us the story of a woman named Christine who is struggling with her health after being bitten by an animal.
veranda.com
The Personal Collection of Joan Didion Is Going to Auction
It's hard to imagine the American literary landscape of the last 60 years without the singular voice of Joan Didion. She was everything one aspires to be in the world of writing: smart and direct, yet lyrical in the way she put pen to paper. Didion was privy to some of the most astonishing cultural events of the last handful of decades (think: the American counterculture renaissance—for better or for worse—of the Haight-Ashbury district, living in California during the end of the optimism of the 1960s, and interviewing Linda Kasabian during Manson trial). She also worked and wrote in two of the most important breeding grounds for art and literature and glamour at the time—Los Angeles and New York City. Not to mention, she was effortlessly cool—always dressed in her black turtlenecks and oversized sunglasses uniform.
Women's work is never done: a trio of art books showcasing women
Three new art books feature female subjects of every shape and hue from all over the world, doing the things that women have historically done — and also the things that men have historically done.
wanderingeducators.com
How Social Scientists Can Use Fiction—“Social Fiction”—in Their Research: An Interview with Dr. Patricia Leavy
Over 15 years ago, Dr. Patricia Leavy first published Method Meets Art, the groundbreaking text that propelled arts-based research into legitimacy around the world. She followed up in 2010 by coining the term “social fiction” to denote fiction that is grounded in scholarly research. The term, and practice, has since been widely taken up and served as the basis for journal special issues, conference panels, a zine, a book series, and countless theses and published books. During this time, Dr. Leavy has been writing her own fiction as a means of addressing and teaching sociological subject matter both within and outside of the academy. She’s published over a dozen works of fiction and received a slew of awards in the process. She’s just released Re/Invention: Methods of Social Fiction, the first textbook to explain what social fiction is and how to do it. We’ve spoken with Dr. Leavy many times over the years and recently had a chance to chat about her new book, which some are calling an instant classic.
Socially conscious military films bring a new viewpoint to war
“Top Gun: Maverick” proved at the summer box office that rah-rah military movies are a force to be reckoned with. A number of even more recent service-related films, however, have more thoughtful agendas in mind. They take on women at war, race and sexual orientation in uniform, the fundamental horrors of armed conflict and inequity-triggered future combat.
wvpe.org
Michiana Chronicles - Aotearoa: Restoring Indigenous Names
If you have ever had to change your name or gift someone with a name, you are familiar with the powerful symbolic act of name-altering and name-giving. These days, married and divorced couples, parents, nonbinary and transgender people are perhaps most familiar with these acts which are regimented by tradition, imposed by national standards, and influenced by individual history. Names are markers of gratitude, connections to cultural heritage, genealogy, and loved ones, as well as aspirations and powerful statements.
