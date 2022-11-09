Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Star Wars: The Acolyte – All We Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series
Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the next series in the franchise after Andor. The title is set to come to Disney+ and here is everything we know about the show so far. Disney+ recently announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, and also shared a cast list for the series. The news was shared via StarWars.com with a behind-the-scenes image of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. Headland is also the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Stenberg and Jung-jae will be joined by The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film reveal the heir to the Black Panther mantle and a surprising political shakeup in Wakanda, it also introduces Namor and the MCU’s version of Atlantis. Wakanda Forever is clearly...
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
Fans React to Wakanda Forever's Moment of Silence for Chadwick Boseman: 'Never Cried at the Marvel Studios Logo Before'
After Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, died in 2020, Marvel honored the late actor with a logo sequence that featured clips of him. Now, Marvel is honoring Boseman once again by including the logo in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel initially debuted the tribute...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - The Word of Fate
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 9 The Word of Fate on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
IGN
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Takeover Event Gameplay Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)
Check out the latest trailer for Need for Speed Unbound for a look at the Takeover event. Take over sections of the city by pulling huge drifts, smashing collectibles, and proving your skills to Lakeshore’s most stylish street racers. Need for Speed Unbound will be available on PlayStation 5,...
IGN
Dave Bautista: Daniel Craig Seems Much Happier on Knives Out Than James Bond
Daniel Craig played 007 for fifteen years, but he apparently had more fun on Knives Out. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dave Bautista, who stars alongside Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, explained why the 007 star prefers a good mystery. “He was really put through it...
IGN
Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology
Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 1 Scrambling for Answers
We show you how to complete Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 30:08 - Cutscene: The local military struggles with the new visitors. 31:40 - Verse 7. 35:50 - Verse 6. 43:25 - Verse 8. 47:13 - Verse 9. 49:49 - Cutscene:...
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveil Two New Free Games to Claim This Week; Evil Dead and Dark Deity Coming Next
The Epic Games Store will have an exciting lineup of four games, which will be available to claim for free the next two weeks. This week, players will see two titles in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun be available for free until November 17.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Shows Off Character Creator, Combat, and Lots of Other Details
Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a host of new gameplay during a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy showcase earlier today, including the character creator, the combat, the user interface, and more. It constituted the deepest look so far at the open-world Harry Potter game, which casts...
IGN
Twitter: Fake Nintendo and Valve Accounts Show Up on Site as New 'Official' Grey Checkmark 'Killed' Just Hours After Launch
After Twitter confirmed it will add a new “official” non-paid grey verification checkmark to verify legitimate accounts from ones subscribed to Twitter Blue, the site has now completely scrapped the idea. This has led to many getting the blue checkmarks by subscribing to Twitter Blue which costs $8...
IGN
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer
After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Ash's big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash's Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.
Comments / 0