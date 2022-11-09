ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Star Wars: The Acolyte – All We Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the next series in the franchise after Andor. The title is set to come to Disney+ and here is everything we know about the show so far. Disney+ recently announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, and also shared a cast list for the series. The news was shared via StarWars.com with a behind-the-scenes image of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. Headland is also the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Stenberg and Jung-jae will be joined by The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.
IGN

How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status

The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises

God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN

Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film reveal the heir to the Black Panther mantle and a surprising political shakeup in Wakanda, it also introduces Namor and the MCU’s version of Atlantis. Wakanda Forever is clearly...
IGN

The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023

It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - The Word of Fate

*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 9 The Word of Fate on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN

Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles

Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
IGN

Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60

Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
IGN

Dave Bautista: Daniel Craig Seems Much Happier on Knives Out Than James Bond

Daniel Craig played 007 for fifteen years, but he apparently had more fun on Knives Out. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dave Bautista, who stars alongside Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, explained why the 007 star prefers a good mystery. “He was really put through it...
IGN

Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology

Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
IGN

Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 1 Scrambling for Answers

We show you how to complete Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 30:08 - Cutscene: The local military struggles with the new visitors. 31:40 - Verse 7. 35:50 - Verse 6. 43:25 - Verse 8. 47:13 - Verse 9. 49:49 - Cutscene:...
IGN

Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer

After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Ash's big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash's Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy